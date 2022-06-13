ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tips to save energy during Texas summer heat

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – As multiple heat advisories are being issued across Texas, and with temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees in the coming days, Southwestern Electric Power Co. an American electric power company, offers 10 tips to help customers manage both the heat and their electric bill.

  1. Turn off lights and electronics when not in use.
  2. Replace incandescent light bulbs with ENERGY STAR-certified LEDs.
  3. Pull the plug on devices, like phone chargers, when not in use. These still consume
    energy even when turned off.
  4. Use smart power strips for electronics likes computers and televisions. These can sense
    when a device is turned off or not being used and will shut off the power automatically.
  5. Close blinds and drapes during the day to keep the heat out.
  6. Save up to 10% on cooling costs by increasing your thermostat’s temperature setting by
    seven to 10 degrees Fahrenheit higher for at least eight hours a day.
  7. Replace air conditioner filters. Clean filters can lower air conditioner energy consumption
    up to 15%.
  8. Use ceiling fans to cool you while in a room. Turn the fan off when leaving.
  9. Caulk, weather-strip and insulate windows and doors wherever air leaks are found.
  10. Use large appliances, such as a dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, as late in the
    evening as possible. These appliances add heat to a home and make an HVAC system
    work harder.
Similarly, the Public Utility Commission of Texas has given their own recommendations on how Texans can save money during the summer season:

  1. Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher. Every degree of extra cooling will increase energy usage 6% to 8%.
  2. Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate cool air.
  3. Install patio covers, awnings and solar window screens to shade your home from the sun. Shade south and west windows with plants or trees to block the heat during the summer.
  4. Close interior blinds, drapes or shades to block the sun and heat during warm weather.
  5. Use a clothesline instead of a clothes dryer.
  6. Outside air conditioning units, or condensers, should be shaded.
  7. On warm days, raise your thermostat to 80 degrees or higher if leaving for more than four hours.
  8. Setting your thermostat to a lower temperature than normal will not cool your home faster.
  9. Try to save heat and humidity-generating activities, cooking, laundering and dishwashing, for early morning or evening hours.

For continued updates on the weather and summer forecasts in East Texas, click here .

