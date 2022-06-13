ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

$100,000 secondary prize-winning Texas Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Lone Star State

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vogVC_0g9KMYCr00

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery shouted out a huge seven-figure win for someone in DFW that bought a Powerball ticket from the June 11 drawing. However, there was another huge winner from Texas in this drawing.

Accompanying the $1 million winning ticket sold in DFW , is a Powerball ticket that matched four of the five winning numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000, hold on it gets better.

This ticket was a Power Play which moved the prize from $50K to $100,000! Just one number short of winning the estimated $229 million jackpot prize. Information regarding this secondary prize winner was not included in the lottery’s release of information for the June 11 drawing.

Texas Lottery says, “Texas Lottery Commission only reports the payout information for Texas winners. For payout information of all participating states please visit www.powerball.com .”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

James Raymond
3d ago

my time is coming. I wonder? what would Jesus do? so I asked him, he's on the yard crew, Jesus Gonzalez and he said just hope

Reply
3
 

