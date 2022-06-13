ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Weiss: Secure your loads when traveling on Arizona's highways

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tdama_0g9KMJDC00

At the Arizona Department of Transportation, our guiding principle — what we call our True North — is “Safely Home.”

It defines our commitment to providing a safe transportation system for everyone throughout this magnificent state.

Recently, we had a chance to commemorate “Secure Your Load Day,” with some of ADOT’s fellow safety partners, such as the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Maricopa Association of Governments.

All are committed to excellent, long-term collaboration to keep our roads safe. Gov. Doug Ducey even signed an official proclamation for the day.

This event was held at the ADOT Durango Maintenance Yard in Phoenix, which is a fitting location. This is where some of our ADOT crews start and end their shifts each day, and of course we have similar facilities all over Arizona where dedicated ADOT employees serve the public every day (and night, for that matter).

They’re the ones responsible for maintaining the state’s highway system — that includes all the travel lanes, ramps, shoulders and bridges. They stay very busy every day making sure our roads are safe for drivers. They’re out there repairing guardrails, making pavement improvements and — far too often — removing dangerous items from the roadway.

Our crews have seen it all. From water heaters and camper shells, to ladders and even a few Christmas trees. These items that end up on the road are a major risk to drivers. The debris behind us was picked up in just the last few days and represents the clear danger of unsecured loads. The numbers also help tell the story. About 1.6 million pounds of litter is picked up each year from Valley freeways. More than 118,000 bags of litter were picked up last year — that’s more than 400 bags every weekday.

Unsecured loads cause tens of thousands of crashes across the country every year. Beyond that, law enforcement officers and ADOT crews are put in the dangerous position of having to clear the road when an item falls from a vehicle onto the highway.

Drivers play an important role when it comes to safety. Securing your load makes travel safer for everyone. Tie-downs, netting, bungee cords, ropes, straps and tarps — these are all things you can use to keep your belongings safe in your vehicle, where they belong.

A really great question to ask yourself before getting on the road is, “Would I feel safe if I were driving behind my vehicle?” If the answer is no, then you know that you need to make sure everything you’re carrying in — or on — your vehicle is secure before you take that trip.

One more thing I’d like to stress is how important it is to call 911 when you see road debris. When something’s on the road, whether it’s a small grill or a king size mattress, it poses a real danger. Calling 911 is the best way to ensure that those obstacles will be quickly and safely removed. It could actually save someone’s life.

Editor’s note: Kismet Weiss is deputy director of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Visit azdot.gov .

Comments / 1

Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

I-10 truckers scoff at plan to stay in one lane

It’s billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had “coordinated’’ the plan with his organization.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issues emergency declaration for Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for the Pipeline Fire in northern Arizona on Thursday, providing additional resources for response and recovery efforts. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 10 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 112°F on Thursday. The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 16 and lasts through 8 p.m. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Where is ADOT's wrong-way detection system?

PHOENIX — In 2017 the Arizona Department of Transportation rolled out a wrong-way driver detection system that it hoped would give people a warning about wrong-way drivers on Valley freeways. The system used thermal cameras to see when a driver got on I-17 from the offramp and was headed...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
kjzz.org

Maricopa County has the highest gas prices in Arizona. Here's why

Gas prices in Arizona are, on average, higher than the country as a whole. AAA reports the average for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas as of June 15 is just more than $5 nationally. In Arizona, it’s almost $5.40. And within the state, Maricopa County has the highest average prices at $5.70 a gallon; that’s more than 15 cents higher than the next highest county.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adot
KOLD-TV

Raspberry Fire starts in southern Arizona wilderness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are responding to a fire that broke out shortly before noon on Wednesday, June 14. The Coronado Forest is working to put out the Rapsberry Fire in the Chiricahua Wilderness. The fire was fueled by short grass, brush and timber. The fire was...
ENVIRONMENT
allaboutarizonanews.com

The Monsoon is Coming, and Drivers Need To ‘Pull Aside, Stay Alive’

A menacing wall of dust appears in the distance, suddenly blocking the sun as visibility drops to almost nothing. Blasts of wind scatter tree branches that block traffic lanes and dust gives way to torrents of rain that flood roadways. Drivers who don’t know how to respond can be shaken,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

How rising interest rates will impact homebuyers around Arizona

The city’s “Adaptive Theater” program features young actors and actresses with various intellectual disabilities. Officials to keep forests open as long as possible in midst of Arizona wildfire season. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Coconino and Kaibab Nationa Forests are not currently completely closed off to visitors....
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Phoenix New Times

Amendments to Arizona Bill Could Overhaul Cannabis Industry

Two new amendments to a strike-everything bill moving through the Arizona Legislature could tighten marijuana testing standards and ease access to medical marijuana licenses across the state. Though proponents see the legislative shift as steps in the right direction, especially in light of reports of contaminated cannabis and lags in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona has bussed 500+ asylum seekers from Yuma to D.C. during the last month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New numbers are out for Gov. Doug Ducey’s program to bus migrants seeking asylum from Yuma to Washington, D.C. Since the program started in mid-May, 14 buses have taken 523 passengers from southern Arizona to the nation’s capital, according to the Governor’s Office. The state averages about two to three buses per week. The transportation will include meals and onboard staffing and support. All passengers volunteered to take the bus to the East Coast, with 70% of them being from Colombia and 15% from Peru, Ducey’s office said. Others were from Jamaica, Nicaragua and Russia.
ARIZONA STATE
Goodyear Independent

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
320
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy