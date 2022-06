The Tewksbury Planning Board met last night, minus member Eric Ryder. Here are some highlights. 1. Tewksbury in line for additional $50,000 in sidewalk funding. Community/economic development planner Alexandra Lowder reported that Senator Barry Finegold submitted an amendment to earmark $50,000 for design of a sidewalk in the area of Balance Spa, at 1866 Main St., including signal updates to the intersection at Main St. and Livingston St. Lowder thanked Finegold for that effort as well as his office’s work to secure additional financial support for Tewksbury Police and Fire for their responses to the State Hospital.

2 DAYS AGO