BREAKING: Universal’s Great Movie Escape Rooms Featuring ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Jurassic World’ Announced for Universal Orlando CityWalk

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After a two year absence, the Independence Day tag will return to EPCOT. ‘Harmonious’ is expected to feature a revised version the popular tag, which immediately follows the standard show with a spectacular salute to America. The “Heartbeat of Freedom” tag was most recently used in 2019 following a performance of ‘Illuminations: Reflections of Earth’. This tag, while likely not identical, is expected to be similar. Special Fourth of July fireworks tags were canceled in 2021, due to health and safety concerns.

