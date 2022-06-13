BREAKING: Universal’s Great Movie Escape Rooms Featuring ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Jurassic World’ Announced for Universal Orlando CityWalk

Click here to read the full article. Studiocanal has signed a film output deal with Scanbox Entertainment, one of the Nordics’ leading all-rights distribution banner.
The pact will see Studiocanal’s current slate of films released in the Nordics, including Cédric Klapisch’s “Rise” (pictured), Claude Zidi Jr.’s comedy “Tenor,” Eric Lartigau’s coming-of-age story “This One Summer” based on the New York Times bestseller graphic novel of the same name, and Isaki Lacuesta’s “One Year, One Night” which was produced by Studiocanal’s Bambú Producciones and world premiered at Berlin.
Scanbox will also release Studiocanal’s upcoming productions, including Lynne Ramsay’s recently announced “Stone...
