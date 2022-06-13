ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Score Audrey Hepburn’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ sunglasses for under $100

By Ruby McAuliffe
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2HoA_0g9KJted00

Audrey Hepburn’s Tiffany Diamond might be priceless, but you can snag her iconic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” sunglasses for just $94.

Eyewear brand LensDirect recently launched its new “Holly” style , so named after Hepburn’s character, Holly Golightly.

While Oliver Goldsmith designed the Hollywood icon’s tortoiseshell shades for the 1961 film, LensDirect’s more affordable take — available in black, hot pink and, of course, dark tortoise — is practically identical.

“No frame is more memorable than Holly Golightly’s oversized, gently cat’s-eyed sunglasses in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,'” the product description reads.

“From behind the dark lenses and tortoiseshell frames, Holly moved with nonchalant purpose, revealing only what she wanted us to know. No surprise that film buffs have spent decades debating the meaning of every time she puts them on, takes them off or slides them down for a look that says more than words ever could. Was she keeping the sunlight out or her own brilliance in? Find out for yourself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1In8rn_0g9KJted00
Patricia Neal, Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard in a scene from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
Bettmann Archive

Each pair offers 100% UVA and UVB protection, scratch-resistant lenses and anti-reflective properties — and best of all, the frames are made in Holly Golightly’s hometown of New York.

Shop the luxe frames below.

LensDirect Holly Dark Tortoise Sunglasses ($94)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOMij_0g9KJted00
LensDirect
Buy Now LensDirect Holly Black Sunglasses ($94)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQiM6_0g9KJted00
LensDirect
Buy Now L ensDirect Holly Hot Pink Sunglasses ($94)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Js7fD_0g9KJted00
LensDirect
Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, Ripley’s says

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian did not return Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress damaged after wearing it to the Met Gala. The Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum issued a statement Thursday definitively stating that the Hulu reality star “did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.” “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” noted Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, who remained with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Ana de Armas shares first look as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Blondes really do have more fun.  Ana de Armas revealed the first photos and video trailer playing Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic “Blonde,” calling it a “beautiful dream.”  In the Instagram photos, she’s seen being laced into a corset, posing in casual clam diggers paired with a turtleneck and making her way through the paparazzi in an oversized blazer. The Cuban actress shared, “Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also...
MOVIES
Page Six

Tom Hanks tells fans to ‘back the f–k off’ as they nearly knock over Rita Wilson

National treasure Tom Hanks transformed from actor to protector when a group of crazed fans got too close to his wife, Rita Wilson. The Oscar-winning actor became enraged when the overzealous group nearly knocked over Wilson, who ended up losing her footing and wobbling away, while out in New York City Wednesday night. “Stop it!” Wilson, 65, shouted. “My wife? Back the f–k off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks, also 65, then screamed before the couple hustled into a waiting car. One fan could then be heard apologizing, saying, “Sorry about that, Tom.” The “Forrest Gump” star has been on a press tour to promote his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Katie Holmes, boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands on Tribeca red carpet

Katie Holmes and her new beau gave nothing but smiles at the premiere of her new movie. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and Bobby Wooten III looked so in love Tuesday as they posed for photos at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she celebrated “Alone Together,” which she wrote, directed and starred in. Holmes, 43, looked summer chic in a crocheted white dress that she paired with gold jewelry and a beige handbag. Meanwhile, Wooton, 33, opted for dark green pants with a white button-up shirt and a jacket. Following the screening, Holmes made her way to the afterparty at PHd at Dream Downtown, where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Peppard
Person
Oliver Goldsmith
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Patricia Neal
Page Six

All of Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot looks through the years

We can’t resist the Duchess of Cambridge’s winning Royal Ascot style. Although Kate Middleton waited until 2016 to finally make her debut at the prestigious racing event, we’ve been treated to some fabulous fascinators and elegant outfits since then. Unlike noted equestrians Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, the Cambridges aren’t the most horsey of royals — and it’s been rumored that Middleton is actually allergic to the animal — but on the few occasions that we’ve seen the duchess at Royal Ascot, we’ve been treated to some seriously stunning outfits. From white lace to baby blue bows, we’re taking a look back at...
WORLD
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Carole Middleton wears daughter Kate’s dress to Royal Ascot

Mom and daughter are both pretty in pink. Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, 67, showed she has the same taste in clothes as her daughter when she showed up to Royal Ascot today in a very familiar pink dress. Royal fashion fans might remember Carole’s Me + Em frock from the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit last spring with a young cancer patient, Mila Sneddo, who requested that Kate wear a pink dress when she met her. The silk shirt-dress style midi retailed for $540 at the time and features soft pleats and a sash waist, although the duchess, 40, swapped hers out for a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Bettmann Archive#Breakfast#Lensdirect#Uva
Page Six

Naomi Campbell shares 13-month-old daughter’s first steps in sweet pics

She’s destined for the catwalk. Naomi Campbell couldn’t help but gush over her 13-month-old daughter reaching a major milestone. And in true supermodel fashion, the star’s little girl is no stranger to mastering the art of the strut. Rushing over to Instagram, Campbell — who usually remains tight-lipped about her motherhood journey — treated fans to adorable pictures of her daughter taking her first steps. Holding hands with her famous mom, the pair walked through a park in front of a lake. The supermodel donned a black sweater and black leggings for the momentous occasion, while her little one wore a pink shirt with matching...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Courteney Cox celebrates daughter Coco’s 18 birthday

Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco, is ringing in her 18th year. “Happy 18th birthday coco!” the actress, 57, captioned an Instagram tribute Monday. “I’m so proud to be your mom,” she continued. “You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x.” The former “Friends” star shared a new smiling selfie with the teenager as well as throwback shots of Coco posing with puppies and preparing for a dance recital. Leslie Mann commented on the slideshow with heart emojis, while Kate Hudson gushed, “Happy Birthday Coco! ❤️🎂🎉.” Cox welcomed Coco in June...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Miserable f–k’ Heather Gay, Jen Shah and Meredith Marks feud with Lisa Barlow

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow is duking it out with former best friends Jen Shah and Meredith Marks ahead of the Season 3 premiere. Barlow had Bravo fans buzzing Monday when she cryptically tweeted, “Stop being a miserable f–k- it’s really not attractive.” Fans quickly rushed to the replies section to ask the marketing guru who, exactly, she was referring to. Playing coy on names, she replied, “Just reminding people it’s better to be happy.” Fans then confirmed trouble was brewing among the “RHOSLC” ladies when Heather Gay – who has had non-stop feuds with Barlow for the last...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks Angrily Confronts Aggressive Fan Who Trips Wife Rita Wilson: Watch

Tom Hanks, 65, stepped in to protect his wife Rita Wilson, 65 ,after the couple found themselves swarmed by fans in New York City. A video obtained by TMZ (as seen HERE) shows the famous duo on Wednesday night (June 15) leaving a restaurant and walking towards their car as fans surrounded them to take pictures on their phones. One fan bumped into Rita, 65, from behind and she tripped and almost fell to the floor. “Stop it!” Rita yelled, as Tom, who was walking slightly behind his wife, rushed towards her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Austin Butler explains why he can’t shake Elvis’ accent after filming biopic

Austin Butler can’t seem to shake off that Southern twang he used while filming his new movie “Elvis.” “I didn’t do anything else for two years, that’s such a large chunk of life. I’m not surprised that it clicks in,” the actor, 30, told Elle Australia while discussing why fans may hear a drastic change in his voice since filming the movie. Butler – who portrays the late King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film – also credits his contrasting personality to the lingering accent. “Because I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of...
MOVIES
Page Six

Harry Styles hints Olivia Wilde seemed ‘too cool’ for him at start of relationship

Harry Styles is offering some rare insight into his romance with Olivia Wilde. When asked to explain his song “Cinema” — which describes the feeling of not being “cool” enough for a partner — during a new podcast interview, the singer, 28, seemingly alluded to his relationship with the director, 38. “I think it’s, like, when you like someone, that initial phase. ‘Am I doing things right?’ Before you get comfortable with each other and it’s kinda, like, all of that stuff happens at the start of something,” he said on the “Spout” podcast. When the host suggested that nobody was “too cool”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears says brother wasn’t invited to wedding: ‘Go f–k yourself Bryan’

Britney Spears claims her brother, Bryan Spears, was never invited to her wedding – despite reports stating otherwise.  “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???” the pop star, 40, wrote in part in a Tuesday Instagram post.  “If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and [our] mom [Lynne Spears] do as you literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Andie MacDowell says she’s ‘happier’ with gray hair

Andie MacDowell is celebrating her gray hair loudly and proudly. The “Ready Or Not” actress isn’t looking back after deciding to stop dyeing her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My sister’s full-on silver and she’s only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous,” MacDowell told People. “During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it,” she added. “I’m 64, and this is the time of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy