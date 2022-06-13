ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kelly Rizzo honors Bob Saget as she accepts his Critics Choice Impact Award

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, with a touching speech at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

“It’s so wonderful to see how incredibly loved he still is by everybody, and I know that Bob would be so honored and so thrilled and so grateful to receive this award right now,” she said while accepting his Critics Choice Impact Award in Los Angeles Sunday night.

“I mean, he would be blown away. All he wanted to do was make people happy. He just wanted to make people laugh, and make people smile.”

Saget died at age 65 from a brain bleed after he accidentally hit his head in a Florida hotel room.

The “Full House” icon was honored with the posthumous award at the ceremony, held five months after his sudden death on Jan. 9.

“This is very bittersweet because this is just still … it’s so surreal,” Rizzo, 43, added, as she gestured towards a video montage of Saget’s legendary career.

“You watch that, and you look at him, and you’re like, ‘Bob was larger than life.’ He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. You watch that, and you’re like, ‘How is he not the one that’s on the stage right now?’ It still doesn’t make sense. It still doesn’t really compute.”

John Stamos presented the award, which recognizes a long legacy of accomplishment in nonfiction, unscripted and reality television.
Saget’s longtime friend and former co-star John Stamos also took the stage to present the esteemed award, which recognizes a long legacy of accomplishment in nonfiction, unscripted and reality television.

“A lot of colleagues … were charmed by his humor, his intelligence, and his open expression of love for family, friends and his fans. Known as a comedian’s comedian, he was both a family funny guy, and an aristocrat of dirty jokes,” Stamos, 58, said, before describing Saget as the “biggest self-critic.”

Saget died in January in a Florida hotel room.
He added, ”Fortunately, his legacy lives in my life. The guy taught me how to love deeply, fully allowed me to find such joy and such gratitude in my marriage and my father.”

Also over the weekend, Stamos took to Twitter to criticize the Tony Awards for not including Saget in the In Memoriam segment during Sunday night’s show.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” he tweeted .

Rizzo accepted the posthumous award on her late husband’s behalf.
“Bob was brilliant in ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ & ‘Hand to God,’” he continued. “Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

Stamos also encouraged his fans to “make some noise” about the snub.

“Let’s … send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees,” he concluded.

