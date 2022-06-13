Slipknot announce fall Knotfest Roadshow tour with Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. San Diego would draw visitors even if its PR campaign involved nothing more than video footage of someone wildly gesturing at the scenery. That’s because the city is like a postcard sprung to life. The abundant sunshine pairs well with warm yet mild temperatures. Its waterfront simultaneously bustles with activity and provides serenity, all while paying proper homage to its rich maritime and military history. The city’s culinary scene draws equal influence from the adjacent Pacific Ocean and its neighbors from Mexico 20 minutes to the south. It’s a city of some 1.4 million residents — Los Angeles is the only California city that’s more populous — yet its unassuming, laid-back nature may trick you into thinking it’s much smaller.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO