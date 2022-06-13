ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Slipknot announce fall Knotfest Roadshow tour with Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire

By Kwase Lane
Alternative Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot have announced their fall 2022 Knotfest Roadshow. The band will be supported by Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire. The bands are set to hit the road Sept. 20. Presale...

www.altpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegoville.com

Decades-Old StarBread Filipino Bakery Opens First San Diego Location

A decades-old destination for Filipino baked goods in Northern California, StarBread Bakery has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in Vallejo, CA, in 1986 under a different name, StarBread is a family-run Filipino bakery with seven locations around Northern California, many of which operate 24 hours a day. Starbread Bakery started franchising during the pandemic and recently unveiled new outposts in Anaheim and Las Vegas. The company is widely known for its Señorita bread, also called "Spanish Bread", small rolls made with bread dough that is slathered with butter, sugar and breadcrumbs, like a dinner roll combined with a pastry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

NorCal’s Mega-Popular Starbread Filipino Bakery Opens in Chula Vista

Customers lined up early before the official opening of San Diego’s first Starbread Bakery in Chula Vista, eager to buy fresh-out-of-the-oven Spanish bread, also known as señorita bread, which is the specialty of the famous Filipino bakery chain that’s based in Northern California. Baked in small batches...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: COOPER'S HAWK

June 14, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Each year, a pair of Cooper's Hawks has chicks raised in their nest atop a large ficus tree on our property on Mt. Helix in unincorporated La Mesa. Today, one of the fledglings landed on our gate just a few feet from me, unpreturbed by my close proximity, and I snapped this photo of our newest resident bird of prey.
LA MESA, CA
citywatchla.com

‘Top Gun’ Is Too Dumb For San Diego

San Franciscans have Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a classic film of cinematic heights and existential falls, to define their city by the bay. Los Angeles explains its fundamental fatalism about corruption and power through Roman Polanski’s nasty noir Chinatown. But San Diego—a beautiful place full of people who have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Chula Vista, CA
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Coming to San Diego County This Summer

The reality TV show-inspired restaurant Hell’s Kitchen is coming to San Diego. World-famous chef, and recent TikTok star, Gordon Ramsay, is opening his third U.S. location in the Harrah’s Resort on the Rincon Indian Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The future location will join current Hell’s Kitchens locations...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown The Empire#Salt Lake City#Bridgestone Arena 09 21#Great Southern Bank#Ga#Az
ranchosantafereview.com

Home of the Week - 13174 Sunset Point Way, San Diego, 92130

Just what you’ve been waiting for, the perfect, exquisitely remodeled Carmel Valley home in an ideal location! The versatile floor plan offers an en-suite bedroom on the first floor, primary suite with fireplace, 3 additional bedrooms and a flex room perfect for a home office or kids lounge. The beautifully remodeled kitchen includes a large island, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry and opens to the spacious family room. French doors to the oversized South-West facing yard create the ultimate California indoor/outdoor lifestyle! The yard backs up to open space, and features an outdoor kitchen, lovely outdoor fireplace and plenty of room for a pool!
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Notorious San Diego Skateboarder and Murderer Paroled

Former professional skateboarder Mark ``Gator'' Rogowski, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman in Carlsbad more than 30 years ago, has been granted parole. Rogowski was sentenced to 31 years-to-life in the 19-91 rape and murder of 22-year old Jessica Bergsten. Bergsten was hit repeatedly with a "club," steering wheel lock. she was raped and strangled by Rogowski, before he drove her body to a remote part of Imperial county, and burying her in a shallow grave.
SAN DIEGO, CA
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in San Diego

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. San Diego would draw visitors even if its PR campaign involved nothing more than video footage of someone wildly gesturing at the scenery. That’s because the city is like a postcard sprung to life. The abundant sunshine pairs well with warm yet mild temperatures. Its waterfront simultaneously bustles with activity and provides serenity, all while paying proper homage to its rich maritime and military history. The city’s culinary scene draws equal influence from the adjacent Pacific Ocean and its neighbors from Mexico 20 minutes to the south. It’s a city of some 1.4 million residents — Los Angeles is the only California city that’s more populous — yet its unassuming, laid-back nature may trick you into thinking it’s much smaller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
heavenofanimals.com

Lost Sea Lion 6km From Home Stops Drivers To Plead For Help

The sea lion population on the California coast has grown significantly, and the authorities in charge of safeguarding the creatures have felt the necessity to shut specific locations to prevent the amiable otarinos from coming into direct contact with people. A bizarre thing occurred recently on a major highway, Route...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

These Popular San Diego Beaches May Be Forced To Close All Summer

It's not a new phenomenon. Sewage from Baja California's faulty wastewater system has often drained into coastal waters and contaminated the shores of San Diego. What is new is the ability to accurately test coastal waters for bacteria and viruses. Testing with a new DNA-based water-quality system began on May...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Poway man with spray paint ready for taggers

Don’t you believe that if you didn’t advertise this kind of crap that there wouldn’t be so many young men taggers messing up the place (“San Diego graff artists confess,” Cover Stories, June 8)?. Let me tell you something, I carry a can of OD...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy