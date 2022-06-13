The Norfolk Tides scored a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 7-2 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 8,165 fans on a steamy Sunday at First Horizon Park.

Dylan File started for Nashville and was tagged with his third loss of the season after he allowed five runs (all earned) on eight hits in 4.0 innings.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening frame, Nashville cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third when Corey Ray doubled to start the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Weston Wilson. The 2-1 deficit is as close as they would get the rest of the afternoon.

Norfolk got three runs in the top of the fourth, including a solo home run by former Sound Beau Taylor.

Mario Feliciano provided the final offense of the day for Nashville when he singled home Pablo Reyes in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sounds have a team off-day Monday before beginning a six-game series in Memphis on Tuesday.

Full story here!

The post Nashville Sounds Lose Consecutive Series for First Time in 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .