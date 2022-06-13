ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giorgio Chiellini, longtime Juventus defender, signs with LAFC

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 13 AM Edition) 01:43

LAFC has added Italian soccer legend Giorgio Chiellini to their roster after weeks of speculation that the move would occur.

Chiellini, now 37, just concluded a lengthy 22-year career in Serie A, most of which came with Juventus, before signing with a new team for the first time since 2004.

The contract is expected to last through the end of the 2023 season, and will only use targeted allocation money, leaving the team's team's vacant designated player slot open, according to ESPN.

He is expected to join the team in July when Major League Soccer's summer transfer window opens.

"I felt very strongly about this new chapter in my career and I am grateful to LAFC for this opportunity," Chiellini said in a statement. "I'm thankful for all my years with Juventus and I'm looking forward to winning many more trophies in Los Angeles."

Known as one of the fiercest defenders of his time, Chiellini traditionally slots in at centre back, joining current LAFC members Jesus Murillo, Mamadou Fall and Eddie Segura.

LAFC currently sits atop MLS' Western Conference, four points ahead of the next closest team, and ahead of the entire league in the Supporter's Shield standings.

Over the course of his career, Chiellini has risen through the ranks of all-time greats in Italian soccer history, earning nine Serie A titles from 2012 to 2020 with Juventus and five Coppa Italia and five Supercoppa Italiana titles each. He was also named Serie A Defender of the Year three times and was named to five Serie A Teams of the Year. He finishes his career there with 425 appearances.

He's an Olympic bronze medalist due to the Italian National team's performance during the 2004 Summer Olympics, and was a member of the squad beginning in 2000. He's the fourth-highest appearance holder in Italian soccer history with 117 caps.

CBS LA

SoFi Stadium selected as one of 4 stadiums in the West to host 2026 World Cup games

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be one of the four stadiums in the West to host 2026 World Cup games, FIFA announced Thursday.The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee had proposed two of Los Angeles' most iconic stadiums to represent the area -- SoFi Stadium and the Rose Bowl. The new Inglewood stadium which recently hosted the Super Bowl, was named in a much-anticipated announcement Thursday.The 2026 World Cup will be the first in which three nations will sport venues for soccer's biggest stage. Besides Los Angeles, games will also take place in San Francisco, Vancouver, Canada; and Guadalajara, Mexico.When the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, the Rose Bowl hosted the final, an iconic matchup between the Brazilian and Italian National teams. The 2026 World Cup will be another major sports event for SoFi Stadium, which is expected to host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship and the 2028 Summer Olympics. It opened in 2020 and is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.
INGLEWOOD, CA
SB Nation

Important Dates For FA WSL Fixtures Vaguely Revealed

The FA unveiled their basic dates for the upcoming FA WSL season on Tuesday - although the announcement leaves a little to be desired. With a fixture release date of “mid-July 2022”, it’s hard not to feel a little frustrated with the country’s foremost football authority and their organization skills.
PREMIER LEAGUE
