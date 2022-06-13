Giorgio Chiellini, longtime Juventus defender, signs with LAFC

LAFC has added Italian soccer legend Giorgio Chiellini to their roster after weeks of speculation that the move would occur.

Chiellini, now 37, just concluded a lengthy 22-year career in Serie A, most of which came with Juventus, before signing with a new team for the first time since 2004.

The contract is expected to last through the end of the 2023 season, and will only use targeted allocation money, leaving the team's team's vacant designated player slot open, according to ESPN.

He is expected to join the team in July when Major League Soccer's summer transfer window opens.

"I felt very strongly about this new chapter in my career and I am grateful to LAFC for this opportunity," Chiellini said in a statement. "I'm thankful for all my years with Juventus and I'm looking forward to winning many more trophies in Los Angeles."

Known as one of the fiercest defenders of his time, Chiellini traditionally slots in at centre back, joining current LAFC members Jesus Murillo, Mamadou Fall and Eddie Segura.

LAFC currently sits atop MLS' Western Conference, four points ahead of the next closest team, and ahead of the entire league in the Supporter's Shield standings.

Over the course of his career, Chiellini has risen through the ranks of all-time greats in Italian soccer history, earning nine Serie A titles from 2012 to 2020 with Juventus and five Coppa Italia and five Supercoppa Italiana titles each. He was also named Serie A Defender of the Year three times and was named to five Serie A Teams of the Year. He finishes his career there with 425 appearances.

He's an Olympic bronze medalist due to the Italian National team's performance during the 2004 Summer Olympics, and was a member of the squad beginning in 2000. He's the fourth-highest appearance holder in Italian soccer history with 117 caps.