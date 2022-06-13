Tampa Bay Lightning head to third-straight Stanley Cup Final

FIFA on Thursday announced Seattle among the 16 cities that will be home to games during the 2026 World Cup hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Why it matters: Soccer remains the most popular sport worldwide, and cities that host the prestigious international tournament see an influx of fans and tourists who pump money into local economies. The tournament is played every four years, typically during the summer. The 2026 tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time, expanded from 32. Details: Twenty-two cities across the three North American countries were in the running to host games.Seattle...

