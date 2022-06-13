ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Lightning head to third-straight Stanley Cup Final

By Kendall Baker
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Lightning are four wins away from hoisting their third straight Stanley Cup, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since Ronald Reagan was in the White House. The big...

Cincinnati not selected as 2026 World Cup site

Ohioans who want to see the world's top soccer stars play in person in 2026 will need to plan a road trip. Driving the news: Cincinnati was not selected as one of 16 North American host sites for the World Cup, FIFA announced yesterday. Why it matters: Being picked would...
CINCINNATI, OH
Philadelphia selected as 2026 World Cup host city

Map: Axios VisualsFIFA on Thursday announced Philadelphia is among the cities that will host games during the 2026 World Cup hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.Why it matters: Cities that host the prestigious international soccer tournament see an influx of fans and tourists who pump money into local economies.Philadelphia Soccer 2026, which coordinated the city's bid, estimated that matches could generate around $460 million in total economic impact in Philly.An estimated 450,000 total attendees are expected to flock to the city for the event, with visitor spending potentially ranging from $147 million to $262 million.The big picture: FIFA...
How the cloud helps the Warriors win playoff games

The Golden State Warriors are now one game away from capturing the NBA championship — but to get there, they've been making adjustments all the way through the playoffs, with a major assist from a massive database. Why it matters: While pro teams are increasingly relying on technology to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FIFA chooses Atlanta's World Cup bid

Atlanta, we're getting the World Cup. FIFA on Thursday announced that Atlanta was among the 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the U.S. that will host the 2026 men's World Cup. Why it matters: Soccer remains the most popular sport globally, and cities that host the prestigious international tournament see...
ATLANTA, GA
Golden State Warriors win 4th NBA title since 2015

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win their fourth NBA title since 2015 on Thursday night. The big picture: It's the San Francisco-based team's seventh NBA championship in franchise history. Warriors great Steph Curry was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after scoring 34 points during the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Seattle will be a FIFA World Cup host city

FIFA on Thursday announced Seattle among the 16 cities that will be home to games during the 2026 World Cup hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Why it matters: Soccer remains the most popular sport worldwide, and cities that host the prestigious international tournament see an influx of fans and tourists who pump money into local economies. The tournament is played every four years, typically during the summer. The 2026 tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time, expanded from 32. Details: Twenty-two cities across the three North American countries were in the running to host games.Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
