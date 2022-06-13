ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio governor signs law allowing armed teachers in schools

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

Ohio teachers may carry firearms in schools with minimal training, under a new law enacted by state Republicans. Why it matters: The state has loosened several gun laws in 2022 amid nationwide calls to enact...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah's governor urges lawmakers to keep an "open mind" on gun legislation

In his last PBS Utah news conference until August, Gov. Spencer Cox spoke on issues on Thursday surrounding gun control, rising gas costs and the planned white nationalist riot in Idaho. On gun control: Amid a string of mass shootings in the U.S., Cox said Utah lawmakers from across the aisle needed to keep an open mind on gun legislation.When asked if he supported Salt Lake City Democrat Sen. Derek Kitchen's proposal to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, Cox said, "This is one I'm not there yet. I'm certainly open to the discussion."Cox...
UTAH STATE
Axios Seattle

Washington has stricter gun laws than other states.

Washington has stricter gun control laws than most other states — and that's largely due to our voters. State of play: Washington is one of seven U.S. states that have enacted bans on people under 21 buying semi-automatic rifles. This category of firearm includes AR-15s, like the one the shooter in Uvalde, Texas used to kill 19 children and two teachers last month.The Uvalde gunman bought two semiautomatic rifles from a licensed firearm dealer shortly after his 18th birthday — a purchase that wouldn’t be allowed under Washington’s law.Flashback: Washington voters approved the new age restrictions in 2018 with the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Anti-vaccine doctor sentenced to 2 months for storming the Capitol

A doctor who is a leader in the anti-vaccine movement was sentenced to two months in prison on Thursday for storming the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. The big picture: Simone Gold was sentenced to two months in jail and one year of supervised release for her role in the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and $500 restitution.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Supreme Court to issue abortion ruling Friday

The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling on Friday that will determine the future of abortion access in the state.State of play: Friday's ruling centers on the state's appeal against a lower court decision in 2020 that struck down a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for people in Iowa seeking abortions, IPR reports.The legislature passed the waiting period law in 2020 despite a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that determined the right to seek abortions were protected under the state's Constitution.Since the 2018 ruling, Iowa lawmakers have faced more difficulties trying to restrict abortions in the state.Yes, but: The make-up of the Iowa Supreme Court has significantly changed since then.Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices during her tenure.What they're saying: Anti-abortion activists are hoping the Iowa Supreme Court not only overturns the ruling on the 24-hour waiting period, but goes a step further and reverses the 2018 decision, the Register reports.The bottom line: If the 2018 decision is reversed and Roe v. Wade is overturned at the federal level, Iowa's Republican-dominated Legislature could more easily pass abortion restrictions in the state.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Axios

Sarah Palin advances in Alaska House special election

Former Alaska Governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin will advance to the special general election to replace deceased Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Palin is attempting her political comeback after more than a decade out of politics with support from former...
ALASKA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Axios

3rd American veteran reported missing in Ukraine

A third American who traveled to Ukraine during Russia's military invasion appears to have gone missing, the State Department confirms. The big picture: The families of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, said Wednesday that the two U.S. veterans from Alabama had gone missing in Ukraine. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing Thursday that there were "reports of one additional American whose whereabouts are unknown."
WILMINGTON, NC
Axios

California regulator to fine utilities $22M over power shutoffs

The California Public Utilities Commission announced plans Wednesday to fine three state utility companies more than $22 million in total for the "poor execution" of power shutoffs aimed at preventing wildfires in 2020. Driving the news: The CPUC proposed fining Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) $12 million, Southern California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Gun Violence#Continuing Education#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republicans
Axios

96 million under warnings as heat wave roasts Midwest, Southeast

Nearly 100 million people are under heat warnings and advisories Wednesday, as an "extensive" heat wave is expected to bring above-normal to record-breaking temperatures in many places from Michigan to northern Florida, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The big picture: The heat wave is expected bring with it...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Dallas

North Texas will host World Cup games in 2026

Map: Axios VisualsAT&T Stadium in Arlington will be a host venue during the 2026 World Cup, which will have games in 16 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, FIFA announced yesterday.Yes, but: It's not clear yet which games North Texas will host. The local bid committee, which consists of leaders from across the region, has been hoping to land the World Cup Final.Dallas 2026 Host City Bid Chairman Dan Hunt told Axios earlier this year that North Texas has a "realistic chance" of hosting the final match. Why it matters: While the financial cost-benefit analysis of hosting World Cup...
DENTON, TX
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
43K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy