STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was in Macomb County on Thursday to host one of his first fundraising events. Thursday morning, a federal judge ruled that Kelley can no longer carry a firearm after his arrest by the FBI last week at his home in Allendale in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was also ordered to not leave the state.

