Trump's ex-campaign manager Bill Stepien said he quit after the election because he 'didn't think what was happening was honest or professional'

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien described what happened after election night as unprofessional. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Ex-Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said calls of voter fraud on 2020 election night were not "honest."

Stepien also described the events that unfolded after 2020 election night as unprofessional.

Stepien said this is what ultimately led him to step away from the campaign team.

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said he quit his high-profile job because he did not think the campaign's embrace of baseless claims of voter fraud after election night, and at Trump's behest, was "honest or professional."

Stepien's comments came during pre-recorded video testimony played during a House select committee hearing on Monday where he described a Trump campaign that was becoming increasingly divided because the president was citing widespread voter fraud to baselessly claim he had not lost the 2020 election.

As Trump made his claims, reporters began referring to Stepien's team as "team normal" and the other team run by Rudy Giuliani, the former advisor and personal lawyer to Trump, as "Rudy's team."

Trump's claim that he could still win the 2020 presidential elections as more state election results came in was a "very, very bleak" approach, Stepien said. But Giuliani and his allies were pushing ahead with an increasing number of public comments and TV appearances that the election results were fraudulent.

Stepien was scheduled to appear in person before the House select committee but had to cancel his appearance last minute because his wife went into labor. Stepien is a longtime political adviser who has worked for several Republican politicians, including the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, former President George W. Bush, and former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie.

He said that his ability to work with Republicans with different political ideologies has built him a reputation of being "honest and professional."

"I always told the president the truth, and I think he expected that from me," Stepien said referring to Trump.

Stepien took over as Trump's campaign manager four months prior to the 2020 presidential elections, replacing former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

He is currently serving as a campaign advisor to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed candidate who is attempting to unseat January 6 select committee vice chair Liz Cheney, a Republican of Wyoming.

This hearing is the latest in a series of hearings the committee is conducting in order to present their finding in its 10-month investigation of the January 6 insurrection. Committee staff aides have stated that it wants to use these hearings to make the case that Trump played a big role in a orchestrated effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Over the course of its 10-month investigation the committee has interviewed more than 1000 individuals and reviewed thousands of documents related to the January 6 insurrection.