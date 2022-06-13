ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wannabe Arsonist In Shirt Reading ‘GOD’ Tries to Burn Down The Satanic Temple’s Salem Headquarters

By Emperor Rhombus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk your average hardcore Christian fundamentalist, and they’ll tell you that satanism is a cabal of murderers and rapists that has secretly operated behind the scenes of society for centuries (not most Christians, who are reasonable people that see the Bible has a series of informative parables and don’t cast God...

Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
PopCrush

Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Burn Down Satanic Temple in Salem

In Salem, Massachusetts on Friday, June 10, A man attempted to burn down the Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass., Friday (June 10). Footage captured at the scene was shared in a viral TikTok and shows the man, who can be seen wearing a shirt with the word "God" on the front of it, spreading what appears to be fire accelerant on the porch of the temple.
SALEM, MA
MarketRealist

Where Are Warren Jeffs’ Many Children Now? FLDS Uncovered

Convicted sex offender and leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) Warren Jeffs is serving a lengthy prison term. His followers continue to listen to the polygamous leader, who has had dozens of wives and around 60 children. Where are Jeffs’ children now?. Article...
RELIGION
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY

