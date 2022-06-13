Man chased by police in Chattanooga passes ambulance, hits several cars, say police
By WATCH>>>>>>
WTVCFOX
3 days ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces several charges in Chattanooga after police say led them on a chase instead of stopping for an officer. The chase ended with several vehicles hit, and a police report said at one point the suspect passed an ambulance rushing to the hospital....
A woman was shot on McCutcheon Road Wednesday night. A release says she suffered non life threatening injuries. The details are still unclear. According to the release investigators with the Robbery Division are looking into the situation. CPD is asking that anyone with any information call 423-643-5100 or submit a...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CLEVELAND, TN. (JUNE 16, 2022) — On June 16, 2022, at 12:20 a.m., Cleveland/Bradley 911 Center received a call in reference to a man threatening suicide. Deputies of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Blue Springs Road address in Cleveland, TN, to check on the male. Just after 1:00 a.m., deputies made contact with the male in his home. The deputies were confronted with a threat on the scene. The male was then shot by law enforcement. Life-saving efforts were performed by deputies; however, the male was later pronounced dead by medical professionals. Sheriff Steve Lawson contacted the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and requested an independent investigation be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Per standard protocol, the officers involved will be on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. Any inquiries about this case should be directed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department say a 23-year-old man was shot while walking on the 400 block of Tacoa avenue. According to CPD, he is suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, CPD says. CPD says...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Owners of a bar in downtown Chattanooga were reprimanded by the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday for failing to report a fight that happened outside the bar to police. Scroll down to watch video of that fight. Westbound's manager spoke to the board after they were cited...
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced in the Superior Court of Chattooga County for a total of fifteen years with the first eight to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation. Milam was found guilty on the charges of 1st degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say a man faces several charges after shooting a 41-year-old woman Tuesday night. The shooting happened a little before 10 p.m. on the 3900 block of Blanchard Street. Police say the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Antwan Cook, was in a "heated verbal altercation"...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a weapon on the 2700 block of Citico Avenue in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to police. Those shots left one 72-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured. A release from Chattanooga Police says the man was inside his home when he was shot....
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. In a release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says a Bradley County deputy shot and killed the 54-year-old man, identified as Christian Robert Jensen, "for reasons still under investigation" as deputies tried to negotiate with him. The TBI says the man was threatening...
CALHOUN, Ga. - Two people area dead after dump truck crashed into another construction vehicle in Floyd County. The construction crew was doing renovations on a private driveway at the time. SKYFOX 5 flew over the site, which is off a dirt road in a wooded area off of Old...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd just before midnight. It happened in the 500 block of...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers were treated for gunshot wounds in Chattanooga Monday night in two separate incidents, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the first shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at an unknown location. Officers responded to a local hospital to find an 18-year-old suffering from...
CALHOUN, Ga. - Police say at least two people are dead after an accident at a construction site. The City of Floyd Police Department said two are dead and two other injured people were flown to a hospital. The construction site is on Old Dalton Road and New Rosedale Road in Calhoun.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Columbus men were arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. after being charged with fraud in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. A release said Maurion Jones, 22, and Montreo Jones, 28, were arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department on Tuesday. They also had pending charges in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Two people are dead and two others are injured following a crash at a construction site in Floyd County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on Old Dalton Road at New Rosedale Road in Calhoun around 9 a.m., according to Floyd County Police. Police said a flatbed truck...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. Chattanooga Police said in a statement that 36-year-old Alexis Lewis was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A construction accident left at least two workers dead and two injured in Floyd County Tuesday morning. The accident happened Tuesday morning on Old Dalton Road in Calhoun. Floyd County Police confirmed that an a flatbed truck was being loaded with asphalt when the brakes...
Comments / 0