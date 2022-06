Pet Parents presents the Forager Mat and Forager Bowl. Stimulating a dog’s natural instincts to forage, these snuffle mats and snuffle bowls offer a solution to slow down mealtime while providing mental enrichment. The Forager Mat works to slow down a dog’s eating to prevent bloat and can serve as a permanent replacement for a traditional food bowl. The Forager Bowl has an easy-cinch design that keeps food inside while traveling or for dogs who do not eat a meal in one sitting. The products are triple stitched for added durability and toughness. Although snuffle products are traditionally for dogs, Forager Mats and Forager Bowls can also be enjoyed by cats, rats, rabbits and even pigs.

