A Smith County man is in jail after he allegedly stole a large amount of copper wire from a Flint church earlier this month. Michael James Hudson, 20, was arrested for criminal mischief Thursday after investigators identified him as a suspect in a June 5 incident at The Carpenter’s Baptist Church, according to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had been looking for Hudson for almost two weeks after he allegedly dismantled five air conditioning units at the church, stripping out the copper wire. The damage resulted in a total replacement cost of $34,250 for new units, according to the sheriff’s office.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO