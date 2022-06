TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization lost over $7,000 after a someone allegedly broke in and stole from them during a staff meeting. Team Recovery, a local organization that helps those struggling with addiction, just opened its new location on West Sylvania Avenue a week ago. Within that time, the organization was allegedly broken into and is now out $7,500 -- and it was all caught on camera.

