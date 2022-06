Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz has recognized students from RHAM High School for their entry in the third annual Computing Challenge. The lieutenant governor’s “Coding for Good” computing challenge carried a theme this year of “Inspiring Health and Wellness for All.” Entrants submitted projects in the categories of either concepts, prototypes, or development, in four different age groups: third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders; sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders; ninth- and 10th-graders; and 11th- and 12th-graders.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO