American Falls, ID

American Falls Little Theatre to hold Father’s Day event on Saturday

By By Stephanie Bachman-West For the Journal
 3 days ago

AMERICAN FALLS — Fathers and father-figures of the American Falls community are in for a treat — the American Falls Little Theatre is partnering with Pours & Fores to bring breakfast burritos and a virtual golf experience to dads around the area in time for Father’s Day.

The event, themed “Unsung Hero,” will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Little Theatre, 233 Idaho St., where fathers and their children can enjoy a hot breakfast. Event organizers will then send them across the street to Pours & Fores, where they can try their hand at a virtual golfing simulator.

“We are celebrating fathers,” said Teri Wilson, who’s on the Little Theatre board of directors. “We wanted to have something for fathers and their children in the community. Whether they are godfathers or father figures or uncles, we wanted something positive for the men in our lives.”

Wilson explained that in addition to these planned activities they’ll be holding a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses.

For those interested in purchasing tickets for the breakfast only, the cost is $10 if one RSVPs, and $15 at the door. For breakfast with the golfing experience, the cost is $20 if RSVP’d ahead of time, and $25 at the door.

Contact the theater box office at 208-339-0830 to purchase tickets or for more information.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

