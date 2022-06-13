‘Paddington In Peru’: Dougal Wilson Will Direct Third Film In Family-Friendly Franchise

“Flux Gourmet,” the new smorgasbord of sensation from Britain’s preeminent oddball Peter Strickland, is all about personal expression (read our review). And not just in the artistic sense, though the film does take place at the prestigious Sonic Catering Institute, where experimental music groups receive funding and support for their work generating blizzards of feedback by plugging modular synthesizers into food. The characters are expressed in the same way a dog’s glands might be, stretched to their limits so that the pent-up stuff festering inside them can get out. This goes literally for Stones (Makis Papadimitriou), the in-house videographer subject to constant, tragic agony due to the celiac-induced wind-breaking he tries to hide from everyone around him. As for the members of the unnamed band currently in residence at the Institute — imperious and overbearing frontwoman Elle (Fatma Mohamed), opinionated counterweight Lamina (Ariane Labed), and milder-mannered Ringo of the group Billy (Asa Butterfield) — they’ve all got their own neuroses, anxieties, and fetishes that rear their disfigured heads once the creative types start feeling the pressure to deliver.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO