ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Paddington In Peru’: Dougal Wilson Will Direct Third Film In Family-Friendly Franchise

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

The two ‘Paddington’ films are often cited as two of the best family-friendly films released over the last decade. What filmmaker Paul King was able to do with the two kids films is create features that not only are wildly popular amongst the littlest among us but also with grown-ups and...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Animated Film ‘Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim’ Adds Brian Cox, Miranda Otto & Gaia Wise To Its Cast

As the world braces for Jeff Bezos’s mega-budgeted “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” to come out on Amazon Prime this September, there’s other news on the “LOTR” front. Audiences have another chance to return to Middle-earth in a new anime feature, “Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim,” out in 2024. But how much “Lord Of The Rings” is too much? That’s a question for another time.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Flux Gourmet’: Peter Strickland On Taboos, Kink, & Finding The Dignity In Flatulence & Gastronomical Problems [Interview]

“Flux Gourmet,” the new smorgasbord of sensation from Britain’s preeminent oddball Peter Strickland, is all about personal expression (read our review). And not just in the artistic sense, though the film does take place at the prestigious Sonic Catering Institute, where experimental music groups receive funding and support for their work generating blizzards of feedback by plugging modular synthesizers into food. The characters are expressed in the same way a dog’s glands might be, stretched to their limits so that the pent-up stuff festering inside them can get out. This goes literally for Stones (Makis Papadimitriou), the in-house videographer subject to constant, tragic agony due to the celiac-induced wind-breaking he tries to hide from everyone around him. As for the members of the unnamed band currently in residence at the Institute — imperious and overbearing frontwoman Elle (Fatma Mohamed), opinionated counterweight Lamina (Ariane Labed), and milder-mannered Ringo of the group Billy (Asa Butterfield) — they’ve all got their own neuroses, anxieties, and fetishes that rear their disfigured heads once the creative types start feeling the pressure to deliver.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Elle Fanning On ‘The Great,’ ‘Girl From Plainville’ & Producing Her Creative Way Forward [Bingeworthy Podcast]

Before Hulu’s terrific and hilarious historical drama/satirical and black screwball comedy “The Great” was a successful TV series starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, now entering its third season, it was actually a play in Australia written by the same showrunner Tony McNamara. Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favorite,” the Academy Award-winning screenplay that McNamara eventually wrote, was not out yet, and so for its stars that had no reference point yet — a period piece set during the `1700s period of Russian Enlightenment, but also a super clever ratatat-style comedy in the vein of “His Girl Friday”— was hard to wrap their heads around. And or at least something they’d never even seen before.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Variety

Studiocanal Signs Output Deal With Scanbox Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Studiocanal has signed an output deal with Scanbox Entertainment, one of the Nordics’ leading all-rights distribution banner. The pact will see Studiocanal’s current slate released in the Nordics, including Cédric Klapisch’s “Rise,” Claude Zidi Jr.’s comedy “Tenor,” Eric Lartigau’s coming-of-age story “This One Summer” based on the New York Times bestseller graphic novel of the same name, and Isaki Lacuesta’s “One Year, One Night” which was produced by Studiocanal’s Bambú Producciones and world premiered at Berlin. Scanbox will also release Studiocanal’s upcoming productions, including Lynne Ramsay’s recently announced “Stone Mattress” with Julianne Moore...
MOVIES
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Heyday Films
theplaylist.net

‘God Said Give’ Em Drum Machines’ Doesn’t Quite Live Up To Its Historic Premise [Tribeca Review]

White people have stolen music from black people for decades and then some. This is a matter of historical record. No surprise, then, that white musicians stole techno, too. Kristian R. Hill’s documentary “God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines” purportedly runs down techno’s long journey from Detroit to Germany, from the hands of black artists to European ones, from the 1980s to the 2000s and beyond; one of Hill’s main subjects, Juan Atkins, lays the groundwork for making this case very early in the film, citing Pat Boone’s lifting Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” as just one instance among many others of white mediocrity diluting black genius. Buckle up. Hill’s dropping truth.
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

‘The Policeman’s Lineage’ Review: Three Competing Stories Are Frankensteined Together In Lee Kyu-man’s Cop Drama

An odd mishmash of competing genres, Lee Kyu-man’s South Korean drama “The Policeman’s Lineage” is a somewhat intriguing but ultimately bland detective story. What begins as a murder mystery quickly gives way to an undercover corruption narrative, i.e. “Infernal Affairs,” before finally settling into a tedious actioner. While anchored by strong performances by Cho Jin-woong (“The Handmaiden”) and Choi Woo-sik (“Parasite”), as the possibly corrupt cop Park and the rookie IA officer Choi sent to investigate him, the film oscillates so wildly between tones that it’s hard to get a grasp on if it’s meant to be a serious indictment of policing, a buddy-cop film, or a tongue-in-cheek shoot-em-up.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Zac Efron To Star In Wrestling Family Saga ‘The Iron Claw’ For Sean Durkin & A24

With turns in “Gold” and “Firestarter” this year, Zac Efron continues to diversify his acting output and distance himself from his former teen heartthrob image. And Efron shows no signs of slowing down his drive to be taken seriously as an actor. He’s currently shooting “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” with “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly, but there’s more on the way, too.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘American Pain’ Review: Extra Bro-Energy Twins Become Florida Pill Mill Kingpins in Darren Foster’s Propulsive, Queasy Documentary [Tribeca]

If there hadn’t been a body count, Chris and Jeff George’s escapades might have made for a divinely trashy TLC reality show. The brothers had gargantuan appetites, a habit of breaking the law without consequences, a flair for exaggeration, and a knack for spending money as fast as it came in on all the things that would keep a certain kind of viewer coming back: strip club visits, firearms, McMansions, and jacked-up trucks. But as Darren Foster’s new documentary ‘American Pain’ (premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival) shows in both electrifying and sickening terms, what the Georges did to get all that bling was less larger-than-life roguishness and more cartel boss.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

‘One-Punch Man’: Justin Lin To Direct Live-Action Film Based On Popular Japanese Manga

Justin Lin recently made headlines for stepping away from “Fast X,” while already in production. While the reasons behind his unexpected departure from the “Fast & Furious” franchise have been discussed to death, the filmmaker has already lined up his next big project. It’s time for Justin Lin to ditch the cars and embrace superheroes with “One-Punch Man.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Teaser: Meet The Exception To The Rules This Holiday Season On Netflix

What’s better than Roald Dahl‘s 1988 novel “Matilda,” about a young girl with psychokinetic powers who uses them to transcend her life’s crappy circumstances? For some, it might be Danny Devito‘s 1996 adaptation of the Dahl book, beloved by those the age of this writer. For others, it could end up being “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,’ a new adaptation based on the Tony and Oliver award-winning play.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Equalizer 3’: Dakota Fanning To Co-Star With Denzel Washington, Giving Us A ‘Man On Fire’ Reunion

Director Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington are back for a third “Equalizer” film at Sony Pictures. Their action franchise, which has collectively earned $382.7 million globally, is based on the popular television series of the same name that aired from 1985 to 1989. The film version sees Washington play Robert McCall, formerly a Marine and operative of the Defense Intelligence Agency that now seeks to help desperate people within his newly adopted community in Boston that can’t go to the authorities and are in need of McCall’s particular set of skills.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Ryan Gosling Gets Bleached In New ‘Barbie’ First Look

When the first stills from Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” dropped earlier this spring, no one was surprised by its pastel pink polish and Margot Robbie’s dollish look. No criticisms here: Robbie looks great in the image, and the aesthetic is pretty much what everyone expected from one of next year’s most anticipated films. But today on Twitter, Warner Bros. dropped a still of Ryan Gosling‘s Ken and, oh man, this needs to be seen to be believed.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Persuasion’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson Does Romantic Jane Austen For Netflix With Henry Golding & Cosmo Jarvis

When thinking of high society and complicated romance in art, one of the first names to come to mind is Jane Austen. Just about since cinema has been around, her work is the subject of adaptation time and time again. This ranges back from the 1940 film “Pride and Prejudice” with Laurence Olivier to the 1995 film “Sense and Sensibility” from director Ang Lee, and even the just recently released “Emma” starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Releasing on Netflix this summer is “Persuasion,” an American film adaptation of Austen’s novel of the same name. Adapted by Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass and the film debut of British theater director Carrie Cracknell, the first trailer for the film is now available to view.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy