VALORANT Game Changers Championship LAN location revealed

By Danny Appleford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALORANT Game Changers is heading to Berlin for its first international LAN championship later this year. From Nov. 15 to 20, the Game Changers Championship will host eight teams from around the world for a chance to be called the best of the...

