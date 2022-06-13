ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty begins teasing next season’s new Warzone map, Fortune’s Keep

By Scott Duwe
Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty has revealed a snippet of the mini-map for the upcoming new small-scale map being added to Warzone next season. The new map, Fortune’s Keep, is expected to replace Rebirth Island as the de facto Resurgence map for small-scale battles to pair up with the larger Caldera for Battle...

