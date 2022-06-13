F1 Manager 2022 lets you experience the race from a whole new perspective

There’s more to Formula 1 than just a driver and a car trying to go fast and cross the finish line first. Whether you're an F1 fanatic looking to try your hand at running an F1 team, or just enjoy the sport and want to lead your favorite team to victory, F1 Manager 2022 offers everything you need to immerse yourself in the high-octane world of Formula 1.

F1 Manager 2022 (opens in new tab) is a deep sports management simulator that has you managing everything from day-to-day operations of your F1 team to the second-to-second decision making that happens during the race. You’ll need to make choices on the fly to climb the grid and develop long-term plans to make your team a force to be reckoned with.

The game lets you start out as a Team Principal from any of the 10 official F1 constructors. You'll get to manage that team's genuine line-up of world-class drivers and key staff from the current 2022 season. From there, you’re calling the shots about who stays and any new blood joining the team with the option to recruit talent from F2 and F3. Once you’ve taken over the team, its future is yours to define for the long run. You’ll get to play out the season from both the HQ and the pit wall, and you can play an infinite number of seasons beyond that with the game simulating the retirement of drivers and letting you scout future talent as replacements to build your roster for success that lasts through the years.

Your daily operations will see you responsible for the scouting and growth of drivers and key staff, the development and assessment of car components, maintaining and evolving the HQ, and balancing the books while keeping the board happy.

Your decisions are crucial to the success of your team. You'll have objectives established by your board of directors, and special objectives from sponsors. You'll need to keep the board on-side by hitting season targets and long-term goals, which will also benefit you financially.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

And when the big race days come around, it’s all hands on deck. You’ll need to keep track of a host of realistic, in-the-moment data to keep your team’s edge. Everything from the weather and track conditions to the air quality your cars are driving through can impact the race. You’ll get to manage the careful balance of aggressive and defensive driving, fuel and battery conservation, vehicle wear and tear, and much more as you try to bring your team through the finish line. You’ve got goals, after all, and a board of directors that you need to keep pleased.

All of that in-race management comes alongside a broadcast-like visual experience. You get to watch the race, your decisions, and all the work put into your team play out right before your eyes in real-time with all the on-track and onboard cameras you’d find in a real F1 race.

So, take your seat by the pit wall and get ready for your very own season of F1 racing. You can pick up F1 Manager 2022 on August 30 for PC on Epic Games Store or Steam. It will also be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. If you want to beat the competition off the starting grid, you can pre-order the digital edition (opens in new tab) of the game to get 10% off and play the game five days early from August 25th.