SMHS Grad Night Theme Comes to Life

San Marino High School’s Titanium Robotics team’s annual six-week summer camp is moving along nicely. Now open to students in 6th through 12th grades, Titanium Robotics’ summer camp is designed to learn the ins and outs of the robotics program, while gaining an exposure to STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, in an applied environment. Students will be able to explore all fields of robotics, including, but not limited to, mechanical and electrical engineering, computer-aided design (CAD) and programming.
