SMHS Grad Night Theme Comes to Life

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Marino High School Grad Night committee recently put its Marvel...

sanmarinotribune.outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

Titanium Robotics’ Summer Camp Is in Full Swing

San Marino High School’s Titanium Robotics team’s annual six-week summer camp is moving along nicely. Now open to students in 6th through 12th grades, Titanium Robotics’ summer camp is designed to learn the ins and outs of the robotics program, while gaining an exposure to STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, in an applied environment. Students will be able to explore all fields of robotics, including, but not limited to, mechanical and electrical engineering, computer-aided design (CAD) and programming.
SAN MARINO, CA
easyreadernews.com

Country club dining in 21st century El Segundo

TopGolf’s food isn’t bad, but traditionalists will find the experience strange. I was the child of an avid golfer, and grew up liking everything about the game except playing it. The players were eye-catching in either spotless whites or garish plaids, and their shoes made a curious crunching noise when the cleats hit anything but grass. The long walk in a manicured landscape allowed glimpses of waterfowl and small animals, the scent of freshly cut turf, and precious time to chat with my dad about anything or nothing. After perambulating around the course, we would stop into the country club for old school eats in a place festooned with yellowing pictures of golfers of days past, advertisements for golf balls and clubs, and pictures of Scotland.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Summer Concerts in L.A. [2022]

In last week’s Checklist of Free Summer To-Dos in L.A., my #1 item was free concerts and dance parties. Why first? Because there are so many freakin’ options. In fact, it turns out there’s at least 100 individual free summer concerts happening in Los Angeles over the next three months with everything from world music groups and hip-hop artists to indie rock bands, classical performances, tribute acts, Salsa, and more. How do you get your arms around all of that?
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Chicken Koop confirms Downey restaurant opening later this year

DOWNEY — The LA County restaurant chain, The Chicken Koop, plans to open their fifth location, in Downey, later this year at 10000 Paramount Blvd. Owners Misheal Leblanc and Jason Moreno opened their Whittier location in 2016 after getting married and leaving the real estate business. “I grew up...
DOWNEY, CA
Eater

NYC’s Famous Russ & Daughters Pops Up in Los Angeles This Weekend

New York City’s beloved and historic Jewish appetizing shop Russ & Daughters is popping up in Los Angeles for two days as part of a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel activation with Amazon. The restaurant is an NYC landmark, having opened in 1914 serving bagels, lox, and other appetizing items; it now ships nationally via GoldBelly and is even getting its own television show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Architectural Digest

Kristen Wiig Buys Georgian-Style Home in Pasadena for $4.9 Million

Actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Kristen Wiig has purchased a striking Georgian-style estate located just a few blocks from her former Pasadena home—Case Study House #10—which she recently sold to fellow actor Lily Collins. Wiig, who is set to star in an upcoming Apple-scripted comedy series called Mrs. American Pie, paid $4.9 million for the pad sold by Emmy-nominated producers Emre Sahin and Sarah Wetherbee.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Lively Mexican Restaurant Opening Santa Monica Location in Former Belcamp Space

Kalaveras opening by end of year at 1026 Wilshire Boulevard. The Kalaveras chain of restaurants has announced that they will continue to expand in 2022 and among the announced new locations they have revealed that one of those new locations will be in Santa Monica as first reported by Toddrickallen.com. As of today, the rapidly growing chain has 15 restaurants but are poised to expand to 22 restaurants by the end of 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu music fans rock out on star-filled night to mark the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season

Lots of music-loving locals have been longtime fans of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Disney Hall, and the symphony’s glorious 1922 summer home, the iconic Hollywood Bowl. So, it was a no-brainer for folks like Frank and Berta Gehry when it came to attending the Bowl’s 100th birthday in grand style.  The festivities kicked off with […] The post Malibu music fans rock out on star-filled night to mark the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Eater

Apparently, the James Beard Awards Found No Good Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles chefs, restaurant owners, and workers were snubbed hard last night at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago. The prestigious annual ceremony (save for the past two years, when the awards program went on hiatus to reevaluate its approach) recognizes the restaurant industry with a variety of awards, including best new restaurant, restaurateur of the year, best wine program, and so on. Despite four nominees across various categories (Bryant Ng of Cassia and “Jazz” Singsanong of Jitlada for Best Chef: California; Angry Egret Dinette for Best New Restaurant; and Margarita Manzke of Republique for Outstanding Pastry Chef), all the Angelenos left completely empty-handed. The city was even shut out of the JBFA media awards for writers and broadcasters over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Pro Pickleball Pops: Orange County Cup Draws Thousands to Life Time Courts

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellemming.com

21 Best Things to Do in Santa Monica (in 2022)

With glorious Santa Monica State Beach and the famous Santa Monica Pier, it may seem the best things to do in Santa Monica, CA ​​are obvious. But there’s much more to this southern California paradise. As a Los Angeles local, I’ve been able to enjoy the best...
SANTA MONICA, CA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Forget weed for wellness, Pure Beauty wants to get you high

Backed by Timbaland and Nas, Imelda Walavalkar’s LA-based cannabis brand is all about the joy of getting high and having fun. In 2017, three New York friends moved to Los Angeles to reinvent the cigarette. But the kind of cigarettes Imelda Walavalkar, her husband Tracy Anderson and creative director Irwin Matutina wanted to make wouldn’t contain tobacco, just marijuana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a magical place. At least, that's what it seems to me from the outside. It's home to the rich and famous, the Lakers, the Dodgers, Hollywood and the Santa Monica Pier. It's also home to more broadband options than most cities. Shop around and you'll find broadband choices from fast fiber providers like AT&T and Frontier, reliable cable connections from Cox and Spectrum, the growing availability of 5G home internet from Verizon and T-Mobile, and more.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

After century of educating low-income kids, LA Catholic school closes

For generations, Catholic schools have represented a pathway to the middle class for immigrants. But thousands have closed, the latest in Boyle Heights. A feud between PIMCO founder Bill Gross and neighbors involving a large glass sculpture and the Gilligan’s Island theme song was finally settled. Maybe. This year’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Bite Into the Butteriest Rolls on National Lobster Day

Connie & Ted's in West Hollywood serves both cold and hot lobster rolls. Southern California's large lobster festivals traditionally take place in late August and September. It's June, which we could also refer to as September Eve Eve Eve, if we wanted to be a bit outlandish, and even a little annoying (though charmingly so, we hope).
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

