Eugene, OR

Yellow Jacket Roundup: Farewell to a Legend

By Jake Grant
fromtherumbleseat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GEORGIA — I’ll keep things short and sweet in the intro, as there’s not much that comes to mind regarding observations and news besides the topics at hand today, which begin and end with Nicole Fegans’ accolades this week and more generally during her time at Tech. Without further adieu,...

www.fromtherumbleseat.com

City
Eugene, OR
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
nypressnews.com

All Over The Map: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

An Oregon service station owner loved old maps so much, he launched a family business that’s still going strong more than 50 years later. Ralph Preston passed away in 2019 at age 92. Preston never became a household name, but a series of large-format atlases he published beginning around 1970 became well-known in the Pacific Northwest and around the American West, with vintage editions still sought after by collectors.
OREGON STATE
#Jackets#Track And Field#Athletics#Volleyball#Fegans Represented Tech
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department...
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Traffic congestion expected Monday as 30K people attend U of O graduation

EUGENE, Ore. — 30,000 people are expected to be at the University of Oregon’s commencement Monday (June 13). For the first time since the pandemic began, the 146th commencement ceremony will be held in-person at 9 a.m. at Autzen Stadium. Graduates from the 2022, 2021 and 2020 classes...
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
kezi.com

Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Florence casino raises its minimum wage ahead of state wage increase

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Three Rivers Casino is looking to meet the rising cost of living and attract potential employees by increasing its minimum wage to $14 an hour. In May, the casino gave out cost-of-living raises to current employees and updated their policies for merit increases for employees, including those who earn tips. Casino staff said that the rising costs of gas, housing and food are hitting the coastal areas just as hard as the rest of the state.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene 4J school district and board member facing legal claim

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene School District 4J employee Sheri Hoyland is claiming school board member Laural O’Rourke used social media to harass, intimidate and criticize her job-related functions. The legal claim, filed on Friday, June 10, looks at several alleged social media posts that besmirch Hoyland's character. She said...
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

People are not powerless in the face of gun violence, prof says

The onslaught of gun violence in America seems never to end. This year alone, at least 247 mass shootings — in which at least four people are shot, including survivors and shooters — have occurred, most recently and most notoriously in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Veneta woman speaks out about run-in with poisonous hemlock

VENETA, Ore. -- A Veneta woman is speaking out after a deadly run-in with a very dangerous plant called poison hemlock. it led to a heartbreaking loss for Stacy Soverns, who said their family cat died after lying in the toxic plant. "It very slowly paralyzed the animal. It started...
VENETA, OR
klcc.org

Former Lane Commissioner appears to have won write-in nomination for House seat

Former Lane County Commissioner Jerry Rust appears to have won the write-in nomination for a seat in the Oregon House. No one filed to run in the Democratic primary for Oregon House District 9, which includes parts of Lane, Douglas and Coos Counties. That would typically have meant that Republican incumbent Boomer Wright would have a virtual lock on winning the general election in the fall.
LANE COUNTY, OR

