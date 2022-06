Starting in the 2022-23 school year, Beverly Hills grandparents who have grandchildren that live outside of the city will have the chance to enroll them in the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) through a new Grandparent Permit. At its June 14 meeting, the BHUSD Board of Education approved the first reading of its revised interdistrict attendance policy with a 4-0 vote, with Board member Rachelle Marcus abstaining. Once families are notified, the enrollment period will open to applicants beginning on June 17 at 10 a.m. through July 15.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO