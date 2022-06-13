ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State's maple syrup production better than 2021

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Wisconsin’s 2022 maple syrup production was 440,000 gallons, up 75,000 gallons from 2021. The number of taps increased 20,000 in 2022 to 920,000 taps, according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Yield was 0.478 gallon per tap, 18% above the 0.406 gallon per tap in 2021. In 2021, the average price Wisconsin maple syrup producers received was $33.10 per gallon, $4 above 2020.

The 2022 Wisconsin maple syrup season average opening date was March 18, compared to March 6 last year. This year’s season averaged 34 days, compared to 25 days last year. The average season close was April 20, compared to March 31 last year.

The 2022 United States maple syrup production totaled 5.03 million gallons, up 35% from the previous season. The number of taps totaled 14.3 million, up 2% from the 2021 total. Yield per tap was 0.352 gallon, up 0.088 gallon from the previous season.

The earliest sap flow reported was Jan. 1 in New York and Vermont. The latest sap flow reported to open the season was Feb. 20 in Wisconsin. On average, the season lasted 34 days, compared with 27 days in 2021.

The 2021 United States average price per gallon was $35.90, up $3.90 from 2020. Value of production, at $134 million for 2021, was up 1% from the 2020 season.

