After dominating six games in a row on “Jeopardy!” – and winning $160,601 in the process – Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic lost by a mere $2 on Tuesday’s show. Under the category 1972, the “Final Jeopardy!” clue was: “In June he said, ‘Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is … a comedy of errors.’ ”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO