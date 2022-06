Krista Peryer, founder and director of The Geek Foundation nonprofit in Springfield, is in the running for two honors in the Women in IT Awards USA 2022. Peryer is a finalist for Woman of the Year and Outstanding Contribution of the Year for the awards presented by DiversityQ, an international advocate and promoter of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, according to a news release.

