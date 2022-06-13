ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Martin Garrix Hit by a Bottle at Las Vegas Show

By Mohammed Bakhtaoui
EDMTunes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Garrix got hit in the face with a glass bottle this weekend during his set at the Omnia Las Vegas. Luckily, the dutchman ended up with a few bruises and superficial wounds on his face, but the...

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into The U.K. Ahead Of Headlining Festival Performance

After it was announced Lil Wayne would be performing in England for the first time since 2008, Weezy encountered some problems at customs and has reportedly been denied entry into the country. Wayne was gearing up to headline the Strawberries & Cream Festival in Cambridge on Saturday (June 18), but...
WORLD
American Songwriter

Lil Wayne Reportedly Denied Entry Into the U.K. Ahead of Festival Appearance

Lil Wayne has been barred from entering the U.K., says the organizers of the London-based festival he was due to perform at this weekend. The festival hosted by Childerley Orchard Cambridge, Strawberries & Creem, would have been the rapper’s first appearance in the U.K. in nearly fifteen years. The rapper was initially banned by the U.K.’s Home Department following a number of criminal convictions that led to his visa being pulled.
WORLD
NME

Watch Christina Aguilera and Mya perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at LA Pride

Christina Aguilera was joined on stage by Mya to perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ during her headline set at LA Pride on Saturday (June 11). The track, which was originally released in 1974 by Eleventh Hour, was re-recorded by Mya, Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera and Pink for the soundtrack to 2001’s Moulin Rouge!. It subsequently went to Number One in both the US and UK.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Gives Woman Lap Dance On Stage During Hot 97 Summer Jam Set

Coi Leray kicked off her Trendsetter Tour on Friday (June 10) at the Governors Ball Music Festival in Queens, New York, but made a quick pit stop afterward at Hot 97 Summer Jam in New Jersey. During her performance at the latter, she brought a woman on stage for what has become her signature mid-show lapdance, and the fan was visibly enjoying the experience.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

‘People were fainting’: Billie Eilish pauses London show for fan safety

Billie Eilish halted her show at the O2 arena in London on Saturday (11 June) after several fans reportedly passed out from the heat.The “bad guy” singer, 20, is currently on her Happier than Ever world tour, which runs until the end of September.“Are you all ok?” she asked the audience, according to the BBC. “People were fainting and getting pulled out. It’s hot, I know.”Following complaints from fans that they were “squished”, Eilish stopped the music for around three minutes and asked everyone to give each other some room.“Take a step back, give everybody some space,” she said....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Beyer
Person
Martin Garrix
Rolling Stone

Tame Impala to Play ‘Lonerism’ in Its Entirety at 2022 Desert Daze Fest

Click here to read the full article. Tame Impala will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lonerism with a full-album performance of the 2012 LP at this year’s Desert Daze festival. Iggy Pop will also stage his only North American gig of 2022 at this year’s fest, invading Lake Perris, California from September 30 to October 2. Other artists on the bill for Desert Daze’s 10th annual festival include King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Sky Ferreira, Chicano Batman, the Marías, Nilüfer Yanya, Perfume Genius, funk greats Cymande, Reggie Watts, Badbadnotgood, Duster, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen, Viagra Boys and many more. The festival —...
MUSIC
NME

Dreamcatcher add second LA show to upcoming North American tour

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have announced an additional show in Los Angeles as part of their upcoming ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour. Today (June 14), the septet shared that a new Los Angeles show has been added to the North American leg of their ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ world tour. Dreamcatcher will now be performing on July 16 at The Wiltern, in addition to their original July 17 show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Strainght#Edmtunes
American Songwriter

The Story Behind the Famous ‘London Calling’ Album Cover by The Clash

The Clash may not have been the first British punk rock band, but they were the soul of the genre in the late ’70s and early ’80s. The band—most famously composed of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, and Nicky “Topper” Headon—was seen as an attractive symbol of rebellion and protest. And by including elements of reggae, funk, and rockabilly in their music, they paved the way for a new generation of rockers.
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Bring Me The Horizon, TISM & Deftones lead incredible Good Things Festival lineup

Just one week after confirming its long-awaited return, Good Things Festival has announced an incredibly stacked lineup. The travelling music festival will kick off in Melbourne on Friday, December 2nd, head to Sydney on Saturday, December 3rd, before finishing up in Brisbane on Sunday, December 4th. The last Good Things Festival took place all the way back in 2019, and featured some massive international acts, including Parkway Drive, A Day To Remember, Simple Plan and The Butterfly Effect.
MUSIC
Atlas Obscura

The Genre-Bending World of Amapiano, South Africa’s Township House Music

Secret Obsessions is Atlas Obscura’s new column in which we ask wondrous people to take us down a rabbit hole. As told to Atlas Obscura Editorial Fellow Sarah Durn. It was like the whole crowd was moving in unison. The dancing was joyful, expressive, with a bit of bravado, like the dancers were telling the story of the music with their bodies, their faces. And the music, it felt both distinct and familiar, like this incredible fusion of traditional South African township music, but over extremely technical and super-melodic electronic beats. From the grit and essence of the townships comes this beautiful, endless melodic space for electronic music. This was the form’s newest iteration, this was amapiano. And it was fire.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Anderson .Paak Performs With BTS on Proof Livestream – Watch

Anderson .Paak sat in on the drums with BTS during a live stream performance in celebration of their new anthology album, Proof. On Monday (June 13), Anderson .Paak surprised hip-hop fans when he joined K-pop supergroup BTS to lay the beat down on the group's new single, "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." The jam session between .Paak and BTS was part of a 25-minute video called Proof Live, which sees the wildly popular South Korean boyband performing a number of the new tracks featured on their recently released album.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy