North Platte Post

Sweet Saloon sticky buns sell out Monday after record pre-orders

 3 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-This year was a record year for pre-orders for the famous...

Tickets on sale for NPCC raffle car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ticket sales for this year’s North Platte Community College raffle car began June 12. The car is a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass that has been restored by students in the Automotive and Auto Body departments at the college. This year marks 17 out of the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Bids open on NPCC Foundation Auction House

Bidding is now open for the 2022 North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House. Students in the college’s Building Construction, Electrical and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) Technology programs construct a house from the foundation up every year to gain hands-on, real-world experience. The homes are then...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Maxwell Fire Dept. selling tickets for gun raffle

MAXWELL, Neb.-The Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department is holding a gun raffle to raise funds for operations. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased from any Maxwell firefighter for $10 each. Tickets will be limited to 400. Up for grabs are a Ruger American 204, a Savage 110 6.5 CR, and...
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Airport Authority Board denies essential air-service proposals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Airport Authority Board recently received proposals from three different airlines, but rejected them at their meeting last week. The airlines that submitted bids include Boutique Air, Southern Airways Express and Ravn Alaska. Boutique and Southern both proposed a nine-seat turboprop aircraft, while Ravn Alaska had proposed a 50-seat turboprop with shared flights with Kearney.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Nebraskaland Days, start of CWS highlight busy Thursday in the state

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Thursday is shaping up to be a busy day across the state, as several cities gear up for events bringing people from all over. First, the McCook Police Department is having an auction. Items such as cars, a laptop, farm equipment and more will be offered to the public for dirt cheap prices.
LINCOLN, NE
Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After three days of competition, Nebraska has a new Miss Teen Rodeo. The coronation took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater. Calie Troyer of Hershey, Nebraska won the title. Troyer also won in the writing, photogenic, appearance, personality and horsemanship categories. This...
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte sets temperature record for June 13

That greeting and question likely was met with a resounding “Yes!” from a majority of local residents on Monday as high temperatures set a record in North Platte. Temperatures steadily climbed Monday. reached triple figures early in the afternoon hitting 108 by 5 p.m., according to National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Nebraska towns hit record-high temps

Three Nebraskan towns reached new record highs for Monday, June 13th. There were no record high temps in the panhandle, but a few surrounding towns broke their previous daily records. The National Weather Service out of North Platte Nebraska recorded some record high temperatures for June, with North Platte, Broken...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
MPCC recognized as 'Friend of Miss Rodeo Nebraska'

Dr. Jody Tomanek, vice president of academic affairs and North Platte Community College, accepts the Friends of Miss Rodeo Nebraska Award Monday night during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant at NPCC’s South Campus. Mid-Plains Community College was honored during the speech portion of the competition for going “above and...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
