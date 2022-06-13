Sweet Saloon sticky buns sell out Monday after record pre-orders

The 1970 Boss 429 Mustang was collecting more than dust during the decades it sat parked in a shed on the outskirts of Sumner. It was gathering value, too. So were some of the other classic and rare muscle cars Butch Siebenaler had squirreled away during his lifetime of fixing, buying, selling and swapping horsepower.

SUMNER, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO