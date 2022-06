In 2021 Jordan Montgomery established himself as a solid starter for the Yankees. With a 3.83 ERA, 3.69 FIP, and 4.07 SIERA, he proved he’s more than just a 5 in your rotation. Montgomery had some doubters, but in 2022 he’s proving said doubters wrong. So far this season, he has improved on all of his peripheral and run prevention metrics, all while pitching deeper into games as well. This isn’t some fluke either, while I expect ERA regression from a 2.70 ERA, I also think he ends the season with a better ERA than what he had in 2021, even when adjusting for the low run-scoring environment in 2022. His pitch selection has improved, his stuff is better than ever, and Jordan Montgomery is here to stay.

