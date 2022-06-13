ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Arbor Springs takes first place in Academic Bowl competition

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArbor Springs Elementary School recently took first place in the West Georgia RESA Academic Bowl finals. The event, held at Brooks Elementary School, featured 12 teams from three...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Schools urge early registration for new students

Parents of students who are new to the Coweta County School System are encouraged to avoid the last-minute rush by registering their children early for school. Registration is completely online at this time and will be ongoing through the summer. Thursday, Aug. 4 is the start date for the 2022-23 school year.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lois Jean Marshall Boutwell

Mrs. Lois Jean Marshall Boutwell, 86, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, with family at her daughter's home in Newnan, Georgia, after a brief illness. She was born December 24, 1935, in Ada, Ohio, to the late Harold and Gladys Purcell Marshall. She met Ada local, the late Jack Boutwell Jr, and married, December 24, 1955, by eloping with both sets of parents present and while she was still in nursing school. Nursing students, at that time, were not allowed to be married, but she was the first nursing student permitted back in school after marriage. She had a wicked sense of humor and a good memory for genealogy.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta conducts youth baseball camp

Head Coach Franklin DeLoach, the East Coweta coaching staff, and current and former players hosted their 15th annual Junior Indian Camp at ECHS. The camp spanned over four days and included hands-on, high-energy drills and instruction in all aspects of the game. Campers moved within different instructional areas to focus on specific disciplines of the game required to be successful.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Sharon Alice Dolan

Sharon Alice Dolan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Sharon was born on December 14, 1942, in Lowell, Massachusetts, where she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She participated in Girl Officers during her time at Lowell High School before graduating in 1960. Sharon and Tom married in 1964 and moved to Washington DC, where she worked in the Pentagon for four years. After living in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Sharon and Tom moved to Newnan, Georgia, in 1978. Sharon was an active St. George Catholic Church member and was the Office Manager for Clover Electronics in Newnan for 15 years.
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Coweta County, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Moreland, GA
County
Coweta County, GA
City
Hogansville, GA
Coweta County, GA
Education
Newnan Times-Herald

Veterans honored with quilts

The Coweta County Quilts of Valor recently gave out several quilts to local veterans. Thomas Prost, Maffett Boykin, William Cain, Stephen Cox, Frank Craddock and Elliot "Corky" Jordan were recipients of the quilts. Thomas Prost. Thomas Prost was drafted in the United States Army in 1972 and served until 2002.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Boil water advisory in effect portion of Coweta County

A boil water advisory is in effect for Coweta residents on the northern portion of Highway 29 to Lower Fayetteville Road. Approximately 10,000 Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority customers are affected, according to the CCWSA website. The affected area stretches from Highway 29 down to Lower Fayetteville Road and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Bruce Jackson Road added to Coweta road resurfacing list

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Blount Construction to repair 2 miles of Bruce Jackson Road. The agreement is a supplemental agreement to the county’s existing agreement with Blount Construction for full depth reclamation. The county added Bruce Jackson Road onto their 2022 Full Depth...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Clothes Less Traveled celebrates 25 years of giving

Clothes Less Traveled, a nonprofit thrift shop located in Peachtree City, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a community day and nonprofit fair on Saturday, June 11. Shoppers enjoyed discounts, as well as music, door prizes, food, and family-friendly activities. In addition, the store hosted representatives from nearly 20 nonprofits. From...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#Elementary Schools#Brooks Elementary School#Bremen Academy#Brooks Willis Road
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves two road closures for Lawshe Road

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved two separate road closures for Lawshe Road later this month in order to replace pipes. Both road closures were unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners at their meeting last week without discussion from the board. The board approved the closure at 945...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Local Realtors recognized

Two local Realtors were recently recognized for their service to the community. Berkshire Hathaway Agents Jacque Hill and Joshua Murphy were recently honored on behalf of the Newnan Board of Realtors. Hill, a former Marine, was honored with the Humanitarian Award. Hill helped provide meals for first responders by supporting...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Rutledge friends visit Shrine Circus

After a two-year hiatus, forty friends and ten employees from Rutledge Center joined the Newnan Shrine Club for their annual trip to the Yaarab Shrine Circus. Jessica Lamb gets a kiss from a clown. Patrick Doddridge shows off his skills with a lightsaber. The Rutledge Center is a local nonprofit...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

If you ask me: My Dad, my hero

When I was very young, my dad, Leon Reed Hudson (10/2/1916-9/3/2008) traveled to five states and sold grocery products to grocery stores. He was first with Sunshine Biscuits, which sold mainly crackers and cookies like Krispy Krackers (saltines) and Hydrox (like Oreos). He later went with Standard Brands, which sold Royal pudding, Fleishman’s Yeast, Chase and Sanborn Coffee, and Blue Bonnet Margarine, among other items.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Newnan Times-Herald

Larry Stephen Vickery

Larry Stephen Vickery, age 65, of Newnan, passed into his eternal life on June 9, 2022, at his mountain home in Ellijay. The Vickery family was known for tagging their children and grandchildren with nicknames. Steve was to become known as "Squeak." He was small in stature as a child and that seemed appropriate. He was a son of the late Thomas Hamilton "Tom" Vickery, Jr. He loved as his mother, Tom's wife, Winow Paramore Vickery as if she was his birth mother. Steve was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald, who died as an infant, Donald, who died in 1976, and, also, his beloved sister, Angie Vickery Jones.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville may repair Classic Road

Though the Grantville City Council voted to use Local Maintenance Improvement Grant funds for repairs on Griffin Street, the council was informed at its Monday night work session that Classic Road was also in need of major repairs. The city received a request from a resident on Classic Road, said...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to hold called meeting Thursday

The Newnan City Council will hold a called meeting on Thursday morning to hold a second reading of a vote concerning the city’s proposed pay plan. Mayor Keith Brady called the meeting during Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled city council meeting to get the second reading done. According to Newnan city...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Child exploitation, trafficking awareness event set for June 24

A local event set for this month aims to bring awareness to a problem that faces millions globally: sex trafficking. Just 1 International will be hosting “Guardians,” a trafficking prevention event that is slated for June 24 at Forward Church in Sharpsburg. The event aims to rally the...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

School board gives initial approval to FY 2023 budget

The Coweta County Board of Education gave tentative approval to an operational budget of $243,249,540 for the Coweta County School System’s upcoming year during its regular meeting Tuesday. The FY 2023 budget does not project an increase in the local property tax rate of 17.14 mills. Millage rates for...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville may begin maintaining subdivision streetlights

The city of Grantville currently doesn't maintain streetlights in subdivisions, but that could change. A streetlight has been out for several months in the Canterbury subdivision, said Mayor Doug Jewell. Though the streetlights belong to the city, its up to residents to coordinate the repairs. He said though it may...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Saundra Dale Blevins

Saundra Dale Blevins, age 79, of Newnan passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1942, to the late William Dale Harrison and Virginia Grace Harrison. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Ann Shirley. She loved...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Alabama couple facing drug, firearms charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested, and over $9,000 was seized after a traffic stop. The incident occurred on June 5 when officers with the Grantville Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 85. An officer spotted a car traveling 96 mph and conducted a traffic stop. When speaking to the...
GRANTVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy