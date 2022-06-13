The Thiele Pharmacy Standoff: Ten Years Later

Thanks to: Chelsea Forehead, Private Lands Wildlife Biologist. This one-day workshop, put on by Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Audubon Rockies and co-sponsored by the UNL Extension, will feature Dallas Mount from the widely popular seven-day Ranching for Profit School. This workshop will cover techniques that will help increase the profitability of your ranch, grazing principles and how to apply them, and how to improve the health and productivity of your land. Check-in will start at 8:30am where coffee and refreshments will be served, followed by a classroom lesson and discussion, a catered lunch, and a field component at a local ranch with a soft ending at 3:30pm. Registration is $20 and is required for attendance. Registration deadline is June 23rd. Please pay in advance of the workshop.

