Alliance, NE

The Thiele Pharmacy Standoff: Ten Years Later

 3 days ago
June 12, 2012 is a date that is hard to forget for most Alliance residents. The day began like any other, but just before 9:00am Andres Gonzalez walked into Thiele Pharmacy and Gifts. Police were soon called to the store in response to reports of a robbery. Upon their arrival Gonzalez...

Panhandle Post

APD seeks help in Spartan Concession Stand burglary

The Alliance Police Department is seeking assistance from the public for a recent burglary. Sometime between June 9th and 10th, The Alliance Spartans Baseball Concession Stand, at Bower/Shankland Field, was burglarized. The thieves gained entry into the concession stand by breaking in through a locked door. Multiple items were stolen, including a large amount of candy, snack items, hamburger and Spartan Baseball paraphernalia. Damage was also done to the inside of the building and an air conditioner was destroyed.
ALLIANCE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska State Patrol IDs two killed in fatal crash near Angora

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol identified two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Angora on Highway 385. The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, NSP said in a press release. Charles Dueker, 79, and Linda Dueker, 78,...
ANGORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities arrest dump truck driver involved in deadly crash in Nebraska Panhandle

ANGORA - Two people were killed, and one person was arrested, in a two-vehicle crash near a construction zone in northern Morrill County at approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas says the preliminary investigation indicates a southbound dump truck, driven by Aldo Hernandez-Meza, 31, of...
ANGORA, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP Releases Names in Double-Fatality Crash Near Angora

The Nebraska State Patrol can now identify the two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Angora on Highway 385. The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested for motor vehicle homicide. The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. MT Tuesday. Preliminary investigation shows that a southbound...
ANGORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police find meth at Scottsbluff Motel

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-- Scottsbluff officers arrested a man after they found over a gram of meth in his hotel room. On May 6th officers were dispatched to the Candlelight Motel for a report of a male in a room who would not leave after check-out time. The owner of the motel...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
North Platte Post

Driver arrested in crash that killed 2 near Angora

One person has been arrested following a crash that took the lives of two people Tuesday afternoon near Angora. The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. MT Tuesday. Preliminary investigation shows that a southbound dump truck was attempting to enter a construction zone on Highway 385, when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a northbound Ford F-350. The dump truck entered the northbound lane causing a collision with the F-350. The dump truck was loaded with wet cement at the time of the crash.
ANGORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman facing felony meth charges after public disturbance

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on meth charges. Officers were dispatched to the report of a physical disturbance at 5th Ave and East Overland. Officers arrived in the area and reported seeing several people running northeast from the intersection. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said the...
Panhandle Post

United Way of Western Nebraska receives AmeriCorps Seniors demonstration grant.

Thanks to: Karen Benzel, Executive Director | United Way of Western Nebraska. United Way of Western Nebraska announced today that it has received an AmeriCorps Seniors demonstration grant of $299,158 from the AmeriCorps federal agency to support 320 volunteers serving in Scotts Bluff County. The grant will expand United Way of Western Nebraska’s volunteer presence in the area, where United Way has been providing service opportunities since 1945.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Sponsored Post: One-day Ranching for Profit Workshop in Chadron, June 30th

Thanks to: Chelsea Forehead, Private Lands Wildlife Biologist. This one-day workshop, put on by Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Audubon Rockies and co-sponsored by the UNL Extension, will feature Dallas Mount from the widely popular seven-day Ranching for Profit School. This workshop will cover techniques that will help increase the profitability of your ranch, grazing principles and how to apply them, and how to improve the health and productivity of your land. Check-in will start at 8:30am where coffee and refreshments will be served, followed by a classroom lesson and discussion, a catered lunch, and a field component at a local ranch with a soft ending at 3:30pm. Registration is $20 and is required for attendance. Registration deadline is June 23rd. Please pay in advance of the workshop.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

APD to sponsor free Movie Night-June 23

The Alliance Police Department will host a free Movie Night, Thursday June 23 at the Alliance Theatre. Doors will open at 4:30 pm with show time at 5:30 pm. There is no charge to attend and each person will receive a free small combo which includes... popcorn, soft drink and candy, courtesy of Society of Care. The Disney Pixar Film "LIGHTYEAR" will be shown and seating is limited to 900.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Sidney Man dies in Morrill County Crash Saturday

Morrill County law enforcement and the Nebraska State Patrol are continuing to investigate a 2 car crash that claimed the life of a Sidney man Saturday. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, the accident ocurred at approximately 4:20 pm MT Saturday just west of Bridgeport . A Dodge Caravan, driven by 65 year old Dusty Trembly of Sidney, was attempting to turn east on Highway 26 from a historical marker pull off near Bridgeport, when the van collided with a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup. Trembly was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup as transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the van was also transported with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

2022 Click it or Ticket Campaign

The Chadron Police Department raised awareness about seat belt safety to area residents during its annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign, held May 23 through June 5. Law enforcement officers wrote a total of 4 citations for seat belt violations in the process. The campaign, which...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Crop Water Use Report-June 13

Xin Qiao, Nebraska Extension Irrigation & Water Management Specialist, Water & Integrated Cropping Systems. The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops for the previous week and the upcoming week is shown in this table. It is based on data gathered by and calculations made by Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator, and Dr. Xin Qiao, Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, both based at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police release Click It or Ticket results, awarded speed enforcement grant

Scottsbluff Police are pleased to announce that seat belt usage increased in Scottsbluff. The Scottsbluff Police Dept participated in the Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement wave from Monday May 23 to Sunday June 5 using money for overtime with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. A seat belt usage survey was conducted before the enforcement wave started and Scottsbluff had a seat belt usage rate of 51.5%. A seat belt usage survey was conducted after the grant and the rate had increased to 59.25%.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP releases more information following Rushville shooting

SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday, at approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the...
RUSHVILLE, NE
Panhandle Post

Blowing Dust causing brownout conditions on Highway 385

Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is advising motorists, driving on Highway 385 between Alliance and Angora, to please use caution. There are a lot of construction vehicles that are moving on and off the highway, along with road construction in the Angora area, and with the high winds and other activity, it is causing a lot of blowing dust. In some places it is almost a brownout with all the dirt in the air, causing very low visibility. Sheriff Mowry is urging drivers to slow down and proceed with caution in these areas.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

APD, AVFD, NSP respond to semi-tractor accident

On June 7 a dangerous storm hit Alliance with wind gusts causing a semi-tractor to be pushed over. "Wind gusts and heavy rain made visibility zero percent," Alliance Police Sergeant David LaDuke said. "A semi-tractor pulling an unloaded trailer was driving northbound on Highway 385 and had just passed the Maverick gas station when the storm hit. The driver of the semi immediately pulled over and put the semi into park. The high winds pushed the semi onto its right side, causing the driver to be suspended from his seatbelt."
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

March protesting gun violence to be held in Chadron

A march protesting gun violence will be held on June 11 to coincide with the National Marches by the March For Our Lives organization in Chadron. The march will start at 2 p.m. outside of the Chadron Middle School and end on the Dawes Courthouse lawn. "We are asking everyone...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Man shot at Sheridan County Livestock in Rushville

A man was shot at Sheridan County Livestock this afternoon in Rushville. "An adult male was shot and the victim has been transported to the hospital," said Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. His condition is not known at this time. The suspect was taken into custody. No names or further information...
RUSHVILLE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
