Joyce Marilyn Kelly, 91, of Festus died June 11, 2022, at Scenic Nursing Center in Herculaneum. Mrs. Kelly was a homemaker and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. She had worked as a waitress at the former Robinhood Restaurant in Pevely and Bonanza in Crystal City. She enjoyed dancing, ceramics, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Born March 15, 1931, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Marilyn (Brockman) and Robert John Hansen. She was preceded in death by her husband: Michael John Kelly.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO