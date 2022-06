HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 could finally get the greenlight soon. On Wednesday, June 15, the Food and Drug Administration's committee of independent experts unanimously voted to recommend the Moderna vaccine for kids under 6, which is a two-dose vaccine, and the Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5, which is a three-dose vaccine.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO