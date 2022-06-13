ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex Liverpool Man Stewart Downing Claims Darwin Nunez Is 'Ideal' Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Rowan Lee
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztOE1_0g9JlKzR00

Former Liverpool and England winger Stewart Downing has told Liverpool they have the "ideal" replacement in Darwin Nunez for the expected departure of Sadio Mane.

Former Liverpool and England winger Stewart Downing has told Liverpool they have the "ideal" replacement in Darwin Nunez for the expected departure of Sadio Mane.

Nunez who scored an incredible 26 goals in 28 league appearances for Benfica last season has set the world alight with Liverpool really hitting the jackpot with his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8fZC_0g9JlKzR00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As reported in the ECHO Downing said: “He [Nunez] is the ideal signing if he is going to replace Mane. I have watched him. He is an exciting player.

"If Mane goes, they need a big signing and someone to excite the fans and someone to replace him. He is the ideal candidate you are looking at.”

According to numerous media reports Nunez is currently having his medical ahead of a £64.1 million deal plus a potential £21.4 million in add ons which Benfica confirmed earlier today.

With Nunez's arrival it's almost certain Mane will be departing Anfield after spending six years on Merseyside and winning everything there is to win.

Liverpool have already rejected two bids from Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old Senegalese international with a third bid expected.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stewart Downing
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#The Echo Downing#Bayern Munich#Senegalese
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Gambling logos in half of children's sections of club programmes - study

Gambling sponsors feature in more than half of children's sections in football club programmes, says a new study. The study looked at programmes for 44 Premier League and Championship teams over three periods spanning 18 months. It found 56.8% of dedicated children's sections contained incidences of gambling marketing such as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

See opening day 2022/23 Premier League fixtures and key dates

Champions Manchester City go travel to West Ham for di opening weekend of di 2022-23 Premier League. Di new campaign get mid-season break to accommodate di World Cup for Qatar. Games no go dey afta di weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of di World Cup. Di first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy