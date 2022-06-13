Ex Liverpool Man Stewart Downing Claims Darwin Nunez Is 'Ideal' Replacement For Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool and England winger Stewart Downing has told Liverpool they have the "ideal" replacement in Darwin Nunez for the expected departure of Sadio Mane.

Nunez who scored an incredible 26 goals in 28 league appearances for Benfica last season has set the world alight with Liverpool really hitting the jackpot with his signature.

As reported in the ECHO Downing said: “He [Nunez] is the ideal signing if he is going to replace Mane. I have watched him. He is an exciting player.

"If Mane goes, they need a big signing and someone to excite the fans and someone to replace him. He is the ideal candidate you are looking at.”

According to numerous media reports Nunez is currently having his medical ahead of a £64.1 million deal plus a potential £21.4 million in add ons which Benfica confirmed earlier today.

With Nunez's arrival it's almost certain Mane will be departing Anfield after spending six years on Merseyside and winning everything there is to win.

Liverpool have already rejected two bids from Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old Senegalese international with a third bid expected.

