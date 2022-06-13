ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Carson City undersheriff completes FBI academy

By Staff Report
Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarson City Undersheriff Jerome Tushbant graduated from the FBI National Academy on June 8, according to a news release from Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. A total of 53,435 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 2

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Four arrested in investigation into South Lake Tahoe drugs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Federal authorities arrested four people Thursday on suspicion of trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine around South Lake Tahoe, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced. They arrested Sarah Anderson, 32, Fabian Gomez, 33, Epifanio Ramirez, 47, and Joaleen Rogers, 53, all of South Lake...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

One injured in downtown Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was shot in the shoulder Thursday night in downtown Reno and was taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 8:03 p.m. in Fulton Alley near Second Street and North Virginia Street. Police were looking for a suspect. They said there...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Maximum sentence for molester

Jeffrey Keith Aiello was sentenced to 100 years to life for molesting six children between 1999 and 2015. Prosecutors with the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Department 2 of the El Dorado County Superior Court was packed with victims, family members, jurors and law enforcement Tuesday to witness Aiello receive his sentence for crimes that occurred in El Dorado, Contra Costa and Nevada counties.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Search on for suspected shoe thieves in Carson City

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people suspected of stealing from the Famous Footwear in Carson City. It happened Saturday, May 7, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. at the store on Topsy Lane. The sheriff’s office said several people walked...
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quantico, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Quantico, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
mynews4.com

Jenny Brekhus concedes to Schieve and Lorton in Reno mayoral race

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jenny Brekhus concedes to Hillary Schieve and Eddie Lorton in Reno's 2022 mayoral race after unofficial election results show a higher favor for Schieve and Lorton. Reno primary voters made it clear that they want Hillary Schieve and Eddie Lorton to...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City sheriff warns of trailhead vehicle burglaries

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office wants to caution the public of trailhead vehicle burglaries and wants the public to take extra steps to protect their belongings, according to a news release. CCSO offers these tips:. • Stow before you go – Leave your valuables at home or at least...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in Sun Valley fire, cause under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead following a fire in a double wide in Sun Valley. The Truckee Meadows Fire Department and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire with heavy smoke at 5:15 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 on Loster Way and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley.
SUN VALLEY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City sheriff seeks credit card fraud suspect (video)

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a female involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud, according to a news release. On June 5, the victim’s vehicle was broken into and purse taken, the release said. The victim’s credit card was used.
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Academy#Fbi National Academy#Undersheriff#The Fbi National Academy#The National Academy#The Fbi Training Academy#Ccso#Capital Police
Nevada Appeal

Unemployment rate falls as Nevada adds jobs

Nevada’s unemployment rate went down one-tenth of a percent in May. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports the statewide unemployment rate is now 4.9 percent and employment is up 96,300 since May 2021. Reno area unemployment is 2.7 percent and the area has added some 800 jobs...
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings May 30 through June 5

All information for the arrest log comes from the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Justin Johnson, Churchill SO; Walker River Court. Robert...
FALLON, NV
FOX Reno

Fallon man killed in four vehicle crash on I-80

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a four vehicle crash on I-80 June 6. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of an injury crash on I-80 westbound near Washoe County mile marker 27 (west of the Patrick exit) in Sparks just before 7:30 a.m. on June 6.
SPARKS, NV
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Teen dies in overnight rollover in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is dead following a rollover in Carson City. It happened just before midnight south of the Fairview Drive exit on I-580. Troopers said three teenagers were in a silver Jeep heading north when the driver lost control and rolled. The teen who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, troopers said.
CARSON CITY, NV
capitolweekly.net

Memorial service set for Vic Fazio

The public is invited to attend a “Celebration of Life” for former California Congressman Vic Fazio, who died of cancer on March 16 at the age of 79. The event will take place on Friday, June 17, from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the UC Davis Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts.
DAVIS, CA
Nevada Appeal

Pony Express trots through Carson City

A relay race of lone riders carrying express mail came through Carson City on Wednesday. The Pony Express is holding its annual re-ride from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California. Over 600 riders are participating, passing mail along the route. Riders crossed into Carson City at 11:30 a.m. and trotted...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Hitting And Killing Camino Teen

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
POLLOCK PINES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy