City Council President Introduces Funding For At Least 100 Cameras Near 15 Philly Schools Impacted By Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new effort is underway to improve student safety as they’re walking to and from school. City Council President Darrell Clarke introduced legislation Monday that includes $1.8 million.

City officials chose Bartram High School to make the announcement because this is near where a 17-year-old student was fatally shot after student dismissal in January.

It will be used to fund a minimum of 100 cameras in 15 schools where students have been impacted by gun violence when traveling to or from school.

“I want to thank the citizens of the City of Philadelphia to recognize the need to do something. Do something, and you keep hearing that frequently, so today we’re going to talk about doing something by unveiling a security plan as it relates and using technology as it relates to the schools of the city of Philadelphia, where parents need to be able to feel safe, comfortable that their children can come and go to school,” Clarke said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined the Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and City Council members to announce an agreement for $1.8 million in funding for a minimum of 100 security cameras near at least 15 Philadelphia schools in areas prone to gun violence.

The idea is to deter crime from happening and to capture crime on camera if it does happen to help police track down the perpetrators.

Just last month, three teenagers were shot and wounded in a shooting outside Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter just as students were being dismissed.

Officials say the cameras will help keep students safe.

City Council will vote on the spending plan within the next two weeks. Officials say the proposal is likely to pass.