ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

City Council President Introduces Funding For At Least 100 Cameras Near 15 Philly Schools Impacted By Gun Violence

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIhnJ_0g9JkQ4m00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new effort is underway to improve student safety as they’re walking to and from school. City Council President Darrell Clarke introduced legislation Monday that includes $1.8 million.

City officials chose Bartram High School to make the announcement because this is near where a 17-year-old student was fatally shot after student dismissal in January.

It will be used to fund a minimum of 100 cameras in 15 schools where students have been impacted by gun violence when traveling to or from school.

“I want to thank the citizens of the City of Philadelphia to recognize the need to do something. Do something, and you keep hearing that frequently, so today we’re going to talk about doing something by unveiling a security plan as it relates and using technology as it relates to the schools of the city of Philadelphia, where parents need to be able to feel safe, comfortable that their children can come and go to school,” Clarke said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined the Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and City Council members to announce an agreement for $1.8 million in funding for a minimum of 100 security cameras near at least 15 Philadelphia schools in areas prone to gun violence.

The idea is to deter crime from happening and to capture crime on camera if it does happen to help police track down the perpetrators.

Just last month, three teenagers were shot and wounded in a shooting outside Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter just as students were being dismissed.

Officials say the cameras will help keep students safe.

City Council will vote on the spending plan within the next two weeks. Officials say the proposal is likely to pass.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Tony Watlington Begins Term As Philadelphia School District Superintendent, Outlines 100-Day Listening & Learning Tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New leadership began Thursday for the School District of Philadelphia. Eyewitness News sat down with Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr. before his first day as superintendent to talk about his vision for the district. He wants to hear from parents, students, staff and community members about creating a better future. “I am ready to hit the ground running,” Watlington said. Watlington is wasting no time getting familiar with his new role as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. The 51-year-old career educator from North Carolina was officially sworn in Thursday morning to begin his superintendency, flanked by school board...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBERS ISSUE STATEMENT FOLLOWING PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF FY2023 BUDGET

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2022 – Last night, City Council voted unanimously on preliminary approval of the FY2023 Budget, which includes, but is not limited to, unprecedented tax reductions in real estate taxes by way of the Homestead Exemption, as well as historic cuts of the resident and non-resident wage taxes, and the Business Income Receipts Tax – often referred to as BIRT. At-Large Councilmembers Derek Green, Isaiah Thomas, Allan Domb, and Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who worked closely on specific aspects of this year’s budget negotiations, shared their perspectives in the following joint statement this afternoon, following the budget’s first reading:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: As Search Continues For Killer, South Philadelphia High School Honors Kahlief Myrick During Graduation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time of year families are celebrating a big milestone in the lives of their children, one of those being graduation. A local mother didn’t get that chance. She showed up at graduation, holding a photo instead, as her son’s class paid tribute to him. She’s hoping CBS3 Mysteries can help generate leads to find a killer. Illustrating the toll of Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis is a mom carrying a cardboard cutout of her son into his high school graduation. “Just know that he could have had a real bright future, he really could have,” Brittany Brunson said. Brunson holds close...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Gratz, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
FOX 43

AG Shapiro charges 8 City of Philadelphia employees with fraudulently obtaining PUA benefits through the CARES Act

PHILADELPHIA — Eight City of Philadelphia employees have been charged with theft by deception and other offenses related to their alleged attempt to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through the CARES Act, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday. The suspects were still employed by the City when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Organizers, Officials Looking Forward To Celebrating Juneteenth In Philadelphia Region This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off around the Philadelphia region. June 19 marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans after the Civil War.  It’s also about history and connection.  “Combine June 19 with June,” Gary Shepherd said.    It’s short for the holiday Juneteenth.   “It’s also known as True Freedom Day,” Shepherd said.      It’s a day that recognizes June 19, 1865, as the day slavery ended in the United States after the Civil War.   Shepherd is the president of the Pennsylvania Juneteenth initiative. Last year’s rally was a proud moment for Shephard. “When I was growing up and I was taking history classes in school, in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

State Troopers Now Patrolling High-Crime Areas in Philly

Amid surging violence and a shortage in officers, Philadelphia Police announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Police aimed at increasing the presence of law enforcement in areas of the city hit hardest by crime. The public safety program, named “Operation Trigger Lock,” puts state troopers with Philadelphia police highway patrol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

AG: 8 city of Philadelphia employees submitted more than $300K in false pandemic unemployment claims

Eight employees of the city of Philadelphia are charged after allegedly providing false information to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday that the employees conspired to obtain more than $300,000. "These arrests are an important reminder that falsely applying for unemployment benefits is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Clarke
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

Camden Police Credits Critical Piece Of Technology For Closing Books On More Crimes In City

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden police say a critical piece of technology has helped close the books on more crimes within the city, and it’s even helping neighboring communities as well. Every gun leaves its own unique markings on ejected shell casings. For the past seven years, the Camden Police Department has been taking advantage of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. It’s the only NIBIN machine in South Jersey, given to the department by the ATF. “It runs it through a database that has millions upon millions of entries and it can link that gun back to several different crimes that have...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Your Guide to Events Honoring Juneteenth in the Philly Area

June 19 marks Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Check out the events going on and the several places you can celebrate freedom and liberty on both the federal holiday, and the days surrounding it, in the Philadelphia region. The History of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Shooting#Gun Violence#Security Camera#Bartram High School#Police
CBS Philly

Funeral Services For South Street Mass Shooting Victim Kris Minners Will Be Held Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for one of the victims of the South Street mass shooting will be held Friday morning. Kris Minners was one of two bystanders who was shot and killed on June 4. The youth counselor at Girard College was on South Street celebrating his 22nd birthday. Friday’s viewing and celebration of life will be held at the Mt Airy Church of God in Christ in West Oak Lane.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 3 Women Walking Down South Philadelphia Street Brutally Attacked Unprovoked By Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brutal and unprovoked attack was caught on camera. Three women were walking along an East Passyunk sidewalk minding their own business when a man comes alongside and begins to punch them. The brutal assault happened Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Morris Street and has left the neighborhood on edge. The attacker didn’t take a thing from his victims, casually walking off when it was over. We do want to warn you that this video is difficult to watch. “I heard screaming,” a neighbor said. Three women were walking down the 1200 block of Morris Street Wednesday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Joshua Macias, Arrested Outside Convention Center During 2020 Vote Count, Should Be Back In Jail After Proud Boys Meeting, DA Krasner Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Virginia man arrested outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center while votes were being counted in the 2020 election needs to be back in jail, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Krasner’s office asked the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas to hold Joshua Macias in criminal contempt after Macias met with the leaders of the extremist groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Macias was arrested along with Antonio LaMotta, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, on Nov. 5 outside of the Convention Center. Police say the two parked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
CBS Philly

Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Hate Crime Beating Of Transgender Woman, Double Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted in a hate crime and double shooting last weekend. Police are looking for 21-year-old Joel Martinez, from the 2600 block of High Street in Camden, New Jersey. Police say Martinez is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, Violation of Uniform Firearms Act and related charges. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department) The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street in Kensington. Police say when officers arrived, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender, and they’re investigating it as a hate crime after learning slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating took place. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two-and-half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. Anyone with information regarding Martinez is being asked to contact Philly police’s shooting investigations group at 215-686-8270/8271, or call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Police Get Largest Salary Boost In Two Decades As Agency Fights To Improve Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the largest salary increase for SEPTA transit police officers in more than 20 years. An agreement was reached after several weeks of negotiations. As violent attacks continue to happen on SEPTA, the city hopes this “significant boost” will help recruit and retain officers for a department that’s understaffed at the moment. A SEPTA spokesperson says this increase shows SEPTA is committed to doing everything it can to make the system safe. Some riders question if this is the best way to do that. A sweeping pay increase in SEPTA’s fight to improve safety as transit police officers brace for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Tips For Getting From Philadelphia to Atlantic City

There are many options for getting from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. You can take the train to Atlantic City if you prefer train travel. Getting to or from Atlantic City is easy using convenient connections between Amtrak trains and NJ TRANSIT Atlantic City Rail Line at Philadelphia 30th Street Station.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy