Tony Awards 2022: See red carpet style moments from Ariana DeBose and more
Celebrities lit up the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday with some spectacular looks.
This year's affair was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and hosted by Academy Award winner and "West Side Story" actor Ariana DeBose, who showed up to the event dressed to the nines.
In case you missed it, check out some of the standout looks from Sunday's red carpet below.
Jessica Chastain
The actress wore a stunning pink satin corseted Gucci gown paired with red lipstick and sparkling drop earrings.
Ariana DeBose
This year's Tony Awards host turned heads in a dazzling custom sequined black dress by Boss that featured a thigh-high slit and midsection cutout.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo posed for the cameras in a flowing white head to toe look from Giambattista Valli's spring/summer 2022 couture collection.
Billy Porter
The "Pose" star wore a glam metallic suit that he paired with a blue ribbon supporting the American Civil Liberties Union and transgender rights.
Jennifer Hudson
The newly minted EGOT winner -- who achieved the coveted status Sunday night after taking home a Tony award for her producing role with the musical "A Strange Loop" -- wore a ravishing black gown from Pamella Roland's spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection and jewelry by Chopard.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele wore an alluring black dress with mid-section cutouts and puffy sleeves from Vietnamese designer Cong Tri.
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson
The sister and brother duo attended the event in style, with Paris wearing a beautifully draped blush pink gown and her brother Prince in a monochromatic black suit and tie ensemble.MORE: 75th Annual Tony Awards: The winners
Sarah Paulson
The actress posed for cameras wearing a multicolor, bejeweled leopard peplum gown by Moschino.
Andrew Garfield
Garfield was dapper in a tailored black jacket and pants from Tom Ford.
