Tony Awards 2022: See red carpet style moments from Ariana DeBose and more

Celebrities lit up the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday with some spectacular looks.

This year's affair was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and hosted by Academy Award winner and "West Side Story" actor Ariana DeBose, who showed up to the event dressed to the nines.

In case you missed it, check out some of the standout looks from Sunday's red carpet below.

Jessica Chastain

Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: Jessica Chastain poses for photographs as she arrives for the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, June 12, 2022.

The actress wore a stunning pink satin corseted Gucci gown paired with red lipstick and sparkling drop earrings.

Ariana DeBose

Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: Ariana DeBose poses as she arrives for the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, June 12, 2022.

This year's Tony Awards host turned heads in a dazzling custom sequined black dress by Boss that featured a thigh-high slit and midsection cutout.

Cynthia Erivo

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images - PHOTO: Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York City.

Erivo posed for the cameras in a flowing white head to toe look from Giambattista Valli's spring/summer 2022 couture collection.

Billy Porter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images - PHOTO: Billy Porter attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York City.

The "Pose" star wore a glam metallic suit that he paired with a blue ribbon supporting the American Civil Liberties Union and transgender rights.

Jennifer Hudson

Evan Agostini/Invision via AP - PHOTO: Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The newly minted EGOT winner -- who achieved the coveted status Sunday night after taking home a Tony award for her producing role with the musical "A Strange Loop" -- wore a ravishing black gown from Pamella Roland's spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection and jewelry by Chopard.

Lea Michele

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York City.

Lea Michele wore an alluring black dress with mid-section cutouts and puffy sleeves from Vietnamese designer Cong Tri.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Paris Jackson and her brother Prince Jackson attend the 75th annual Tony awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York city.

The sister and brother duo attended the event in style, with Paris wearing a beautifully draped blush pink gown and her brother Prince in a monochromatic black suit and tie ensemble.

Sarah Paulson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images - PHOTO: Sarah Paulson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York City.

The actress posed for cameras wearing a multicolor, bejeweled leopard peplum gown by Moschino.

Andrew Garfield

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images - PHOTO: Andrew Garfield attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York City.

Garfield was dapper in a tailored black jacket and pants from Tom Ford.