SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Services is experiencing a space crisis, with 279 dogs on the premises as of Monday afternoon. According to a social media post by the City of San Angelo, "After more than four weeks in the “critical: dangerously full” category, we have downgraded to the “high” category. Sadly, certain dogs had to be euthanized to achieve this. We take this action seriously and no decisions were made lightly. We euthanized specific dogs to make sure our remaining animals received the necessary attention for daily care. We achieved no-kill status last year and still have a…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO