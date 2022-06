Soccer was both the beautiful game and the exact opposite on Tuesday, as the United States men’s national soccer team took on El Salvador on Tuesday. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the CONCACAF Nations League match. El Salvador struck first with a first half goal from Alexander Larín. The United States then evened the game seconds into stoppage time in the second half on a header from Jordan Morris after a set-up by Luca de la Torre.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO