The Cleveland Browns had the honor of touring the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but one player reportedly decided not to take part. Defensive end Myles Garrett accompanied the team to Canton, Ohio, and participated in the mandatory minicamp practice, but he skipped the tour because of his personal stance. Garrett had declared before his NFL career began that he wouldn't step foot into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until he earned an induction.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO