NFL Network announces it's carrying two Vikings preseason games

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
If anyone is still looking for a way to watch Minnesota Vikings preseason games, the NFL Network has you covered after announcing it’ll be broadcasting at least two of the team’s three exhibition matchups.

This is especially good news for those out-of-market fans hoping to get a glimpse of the new-look Vikings under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

One of the games currently slated to air on the NFL Network is the Vikings’ Week 1 preseason matchup on Sunday, August 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET.

That’s an obvious one given the buzz surrounding the Raiders, along with it being the first game both teams actually take the field.

The next televised game will be the Vikings’ preseason finale on Saturday, August 27 against the Denver Broncos at 9 p.m. ET. That will be a fun one with it being the official return of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to Mile High. It might also be a night where backup quarterback Kellen Mond sees the most action on the field.

What a great way to bookend the preseason in anticipation for the blockbuster Week 1 regular season matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

