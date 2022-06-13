ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Baylor quarterback commit has official visit with Ohio State

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Ohio State has talent aplenty in the quarterback room and with 2024 five-star Dylan Raiola committing earlier this year, the Buckeyes seem to be set for the future. But can you really have too much talent?

While Ryan Day has absolute studs to work with and choose from, the coaching staff would still like to bring in a quarterback in the 2023 class. We shared recently that OSU had extended an offer to four-star recruit Austin Novosad, who happens to be verbally committed to Baylor University. The fast-rising quarterback took an official visit to Ohio State this past weekend.

The Texas native is the No. 17 ranked QB in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Until the official letter of intent is signed, high school athletes are still free agents, and what may have been an afterthought now seems to be picking up steam. Rumors are that Novasad had a very good visit and is considering all options.

He will take his official visit to Baylor this weekend. Will the spark that wooed Novosad be confirmed or will he jilt the Bears for the scarlet and gray? It may be hard to walk away from your first love, but Novosad is certainly being tempted to look.

I think it’s still a long shot to flip the young quarterback, but it sounds like the Buckeyes are putting on the full-court press to try and make it happen. It looks like we’ll know more after next week’s trip to Waco.

