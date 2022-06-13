ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalvin Cook explains what will happen when facing brother, James Cook, in Week 10

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s like Christmas Eve every time a new NFL schedule comes out. There’s that bubbling excitement for players with the season rapidly approaching. It’s a moment for them to scan through the list of games and pick out the ones they’re most looking forward to playing.

For Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, it shouldn’t come as any shock that one of the games that stands out to him the most is the Week 10 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

That will be the one game on the schedule where he’ll be sharing the field with his younger brother, running back James Cook, who was taken by the Bills out of Georgia with the No. 63 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

“I’m going to be happy in my head, but you ain’t going to see no emotion because I’m trying to win,” Dalvin Cook said in an interview on Vikings Circle. “When it all comes back to it, once we get home, once we get offseason or whatever it’s going to happen, we gotta to answer the bell to each other and we gotta have them bragging rights when we get back home in the household. And, you know, Big Cook trying to have them bragging rights.”

The ultra-talented brothers dreamt of sharing the NFL stage together one day. It’s crazy to think that dream will be realized the very first year they’re in the league together.

Granted, James might have to fight for snaps behind Devin Singletary in Buffalo. So he may not be on the field as much as Dalvin is for Minnesota when the two teams go head-to-head.

But you can bet your bottom dollar the younger Cook will be playing for bragging rights as well. Outplaying his older brother as a rookie would create the sort of trash talk that could last a lifetime.

The Spun

Report: Colts Inquired About Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Commanders star Terry McLaurin is holding out on the team's mandatory minicamp as he and the Washington front office continue to discuss contract extension negotiations. While the Commanders would certainly love to retain their No. 1 receiving option, failed negotiations could result in a forced trade. According to Indianapolis insider...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan defender on Ohio State beating the Wolverines in Columbus, "we're not going to let that happen."

Inevitably, every year a reporter asks someone from Ohio State and Michigan about thoughts on The Game. And every year players will gladly oblige and give their biased opinion. Even though we’re still about six months from the Wolverines coming to Columbus, it’s never too early to start thinking about the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
