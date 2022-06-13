Daily Beast columnist lambasts Tatum as the 'most boring superstar' in the NBA

Jayson Tatum is way too normal to be interesting, at least in the eyes of one columnist.

Daily Beast writer Corbin Smith wrote a piece titled, “ Jayson Tatum is the NBA’s most boring superstar. ” In it, Smith complains that Tatum makes playing basketball look too easy, bemoaning his lack of insanity — on and off the court.

“Tatum does not warp reality,” Smith writes. “He is just big enough, just skilled enough, just aware enough to do what basketball teams need on the court, and he does it without bending himself.”

Smith runs down a litany of complaints about Tatum, saying the Celtics star was concocted in a lab to satisfy those who “celebrate Tom Brady and Jeter.”

Basically, Smith gripes about Tatum’s calm demeanor and success. If the Celtics defeat the Warriors, one could argue Tatum will become the most accomplished players of his generation — at just 24 years old.

And there’s the rub: Tatum is only 24. It’s easy to forget that, considering he’s already played in three conference finals. It’s fair to expect he’ll develop more of a superstar swagger — and the accompanying superstar eccentricities — over time.

But stellar on-court performance is prerequisite for stardom. Smith writes that he hopes Steph Curry can carry Golden State to a series victory and “send this false messiah crashing into the ocean.”

For someone with a lack of personality, Tatum sure gets under Smith’s skin, huh?