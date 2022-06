A Chino Hills man charged with kidnapping and torturing a woman for months may have had other victims, police said Thursday. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was charged with kidnapping, torture, rape, aggravated mayhem, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon after a 22-year-old woman who had been held captive for about six months escaped his home last week, prosecutors said.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO